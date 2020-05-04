Manchester City's Home Kit For 2020-21 Leaked By Puma, But Fans Are Far From Happy

Quick links:
The 2020-21 Manchester City home kit was reportedly leaked on the official Puma website in the United States this week. Manchester City FC boys' home replica jersey was listed on their Puma's official web store. The kit was priced $70 with a similar design which was leaked a couple of weeks before.
The pattern is a blue and white mosaic design as opposed to the design from this season. However, it is not confirmed when the leaked jersey will be available for purchase. The jersey was quickly removed by the official Puma website as they suggested it was unintentional.
While Puma accidentally leaked the Manchester City home kit for next season, the sportswear giants grabbed headlines for another Man City-related reason this week. Puma are reportedly looking to sign Raheem Sterling as their brand ambassador in the coming months. The sportswear giants will offer Sterling a £100 million deal to become the face of their brand. Raheem Sterling is currently a brand ambassador for Nike with the deal expiring at the end of June this year.
Also Read | Lionel Messi Reveals 6 Footballers His Son Thiago Talks About And Ronaldo Tops The List
BREAKING: The 2020/21 Manchester City home kit has just appeared on Puma's official US store.— Man City Xtra (@City_Xtra) May 3, 2020
It is unknown whether this is an indicator that the official release is near or just an error by Puma.
[via @Footy_Headlines] pic.twitter.com/TIjYQLYFKo
However, Man City fans were left unsatisfied with the new design as they blasted the kit on Twitter.
Manchester City 2020-21 home kit
I really dislike this honestly. I like the pattern but design could’ve been done better (different color of the outline)— Jacob (@hal1zyjake10) May 3, 2020
Also Read | Harry Kane Should Sign For Manchester United, Insists Dimitar Berbatov
Manchester City 2020-21 home kit
Horrible. Thank god I never have to buy another home shirt again after this one. pic.twitter.com/GDKHVmzlfC— Daniel Cheeseman (@Dan_Cheeseman) May 3, 2020
Also Read | Erling Haaland Heaps Praise On Virgil Van Dijk, Claims Dutchman Is A Complete Centre-back
Manchester City 2020-21 home kit
So it’s real... pic.twitter.com/Qiyq7Ujadx— ⚡️🇧🇼 (@Priceless_Silva) May 3, 2020
Also Read | Kylian Mbappe Set To Be Paid £600,000 A Week By PSG To Keep Madrid Interest Away: Reports
Manchester City 2020-21 home kit
Please no— Jack 🐉 (@SilvaCity2) May 3, 2020
Also Read | Xabi Alonso Being Considered To Replace Mikel Arteta As Pep Guardiola's Assistant