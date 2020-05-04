Manchester City's Home Kit For 2020-21 Leaked By Puma, But Fans Are Far From Happy

Manchester City

The 2020-21 Manchester City home kit was reportedly leaked on the official Puma website in the United States this week. Manchester City FC boys' home replica jersey was listed on their Puma's official web store. The kit was priced $70 with a similar design which was leaked a couple of weeks before.

The pattern is a blue and white mosaic design as opposed to the design from this season. However, it is not confirmed when the leaked jersey will be available for purchase. The jersey was quickly removed by the official Puma website as they suggested it was unintentional. 

Raheem Sterling set to become the face of Puma

While Puma accidentally leaked the Manchester City home kit for next season, the sportswear giants grabbed headlines for another Man City-related reason this week. Puma are reportedly looking to sign Raheem Sterling as their brand ambassador in the coming months. The sportswear giants will offer Sterling a £100 million deal to become the face of their brand. Raheem Sterling is currently a brand ambassador for Nike with the deal expiring at the end of June this year. 

Leaked Manchester City new kit

However, Man City fans were left unsatisfied with the new design as they blasted the kit on Twitter. 

Manchester City new kit: How fans reacted to the new home kit

Manchester City 2020-21 home kit

Manchester City 2020-21 home kit

Manchester City 2020-21 home kit

 

Manchester City 2020-21 home kit

