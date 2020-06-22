Man City Vs Burnley Live Streaming, Team News, Premier League Live Game Preview

Manchester City will host Burnley in the second of their Premier League fixtures post lockdown, having already faced off against Arsenal on Wednesday (Thursday IST). Pep Guardiola's side defeated The Gunners 3-0 and will hope for a similar result when Sean Dyche and his men arrive at the Etihad Stadium. Here is the Man City vs Burnley live streaming details, Premier League live match details, Man City vs Burnley team news and their predicted line-ups.

Also Read: Sadio Mane Forgets To Take A Knee Ahead Of Merseyside Derby As He Charges Up The Pitch

Man City vs Burnley live streaming: Man City vs Burnley Premier League Live preview

Manchester City occupy the second spot in the Premier League table and are 23 points behind Liverpool, who drew against Everton on Sunday. Man City brushed off Arsenal in their first game of the Premier League restart with star players Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne in top form. With the Premier League title out of sight, Pep Guardiola is likely to experiment in the upcoming Premier League fixtures and hope his players return to their peak fitness and compete for honours in the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League.

Sean Dyche's Burnley were in top form before the coronavirus enforced lockdown, boasting of an seven-match unbeaten run, which included matches against top sides Manchester United, Arsenal and Leicester City. The Clarets are currently 11th in the Premier League table and a surprise victory will move them level on points with Crystal Palace and Tottenham, making them contenders for a Europa League spot. Burnley suffered a 1-4 defeat at home when they last time faced off against Man City, with Gabriel Jesus scoring twice before Rodri and Riyad Mahrez added the finishing touches.

Also Read: Replacing Bayern-bound Leroy Sane Not The Top Priority For Man City Boss Pep Guardiola

Man City vs Burnley live streaming: Man City vs Burnley team news

Goalkeeper Claudio Bravo and defender John Stones have been ruled out of the Man City vs Burnley live match due to their respective injuries. Eric Garcia, who started the game against Arsenal before suffering a horrific collision, will also be out of the game. On the other hand, Burnley's Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood are both sidelined with their respective injuries, while Johann Berg Gudmundsson is also recovering from a calf injury.

Also Read: Manchester City's Owners Donate Another ₹9.4 Crore For Sister Clubs' COVID-19 Relief Plans

Man City vs Burnley live streaming: Predicted line-ups

Man City: Ederson Moraes; Joao Cancelo, Fernandinho, Aymeric Laporte, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri Hernandez, Phil Foden; Bernardo Silva, Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling.

Ederson Moraes; Joao Cancelo, Fernandinho, Aymeric Laporte, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri Hernandez, Phil Foden; Bernardo Silva, Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling. Burnley: Nick Pope; Phil Bardsley, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Charlie Taylor; Jeff Hendrick, Ashley Westwood, Jack Cork, Dwight McNeil; Jay Rodriguez; Matej Vydra.

Man City vs Burnley live streaming: How to watch Premier League Live in India?

Football fans in India can watch Premier League Live by tuning into Star Sports Select. The Man City vs Burnley live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 1 at 12:30 AM on Thursday in India. Fans can also watch the Man City vs live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app on their phones, or log in to Hotstar.com. For highlights and score updates, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of Man City, Burnley and the Premier League. Jio subscribers can also watch the Man City vs Burnley live streaming on the Jio TV app.

Also Read: Liverpool Could Dominate PL for A Decade If Jurgen Klopp Follows Sir Alex: Wayne Rooney

Man City vs Burnley live streaming: Man City vs Burnley Premier League Live match details

When: Monday 8:00 PM, June 22, 2020 (Tuesday 12:30 AM, June 23, 2020, IST)

Monday 8:00 PM, June 22, 2020 (Tuesday 12:30 AM, June 23, 2020, IST) Where: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Etihad Stadium, Manchester Where to watch: Star Sports Select, Hotstar, Jio TV.

(Image Credit: premierleague.com)