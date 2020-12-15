Man City Vs West Brom Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Preview

Following a dull derby clash against Manchester United, where the two teams shared the spoils on Saturday, Manchester City will be up against West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League. The match will be played on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 (Wednesday 1:30 AM IST). Here's the Man City vs West Brom live stream details, schedule, preview, team news and other information on the match.

How to watch Man City vs West Brom live? Man City vs West Brom live stream

The Premier League live broadcast will be available on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. The live stream for the clash will be provided on Disney+Hotstar VIP, while live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch Man City vs West Brom live.

Venue: Etihad

Date: Tuesday, December 15, 2020 (Wednesday IST)

Time: 1.30 am IST

Man City vs West Brom prediction and preview

Man City arrive into the game following a featureless draw against Man United. Despite maintaining possession for a major part of the game, Pep Guardiola's men just couldn't get the ball past David de Gea. Interestingly, the two Manchester sides racked up just two shots on target, raising questions on Man City's attacking prowess. Guardiola's men currently sit ninth in the Premier League standings with 19 points from 11 games.

On the other hand, West Brom struggled in their previous Premier League clash against Newcastle United. Darnell Furlong netted once for West Brom but failed to bag the equaliser to see off a narrow defeat. West Brom's struggle in the Premier League continues, as they sit 19th in the Premier League standings with six points from 12 games.

Man City vs West Brom team news

Pep Guardiola's men have struggled for fine form this season, more so due to the injury crisis at the club. The club's all-time leading goalscorer Sergio Aguero remains doubtful for the Premier League clash against West Brom. Besides, Spanish youngster Eric Garcia and Oleksandr Zinchenko are also set to miss out.

On the other hand, Sam Field has been recovering from a knee injury and remains doubtful for manager Slaven Bilic. Besides, Conor Townsend and Hal Robson-Kanu are also out on the sidelines ahead of the away clash. On the other hand, Matheus Pereira is suspended.

Man City vs West Brom prediction

Man City are the favourites to win the game against West Brom.

Note: The Man City vs West Brom prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in prediction.

