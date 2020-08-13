Man United Create game Room To Tackle Boredom With PlayStations And table Tennis Table

Man United have reportedly created a game room at their four-star hotel in Cologne to tackle the boredom of staying indoors during the lockdown. The Red Devils will face Sevilla in the semi-finals of the Europa League on Sunday night and with the COVID-19 Germany lockdown, United players seem to be making the most of keeping themselves entertained indoors. It is reported that the game room has a pool table, a table tennis table and PlayStations.

Europa League Germany: How Man United players are keeping themselves entertained

According to a report from The Times, UEFA has enforced strict rules designed for players participating in the Europa League in Germany. It is reported that the Man United stars are only allowed to leave their hotel once a day, and only for a brief period of time due to the COVID-19 rules in Germany. However, in order to stop boredom from setting in, Man United have created a game room at the hotel.

To stop cabin fever setting in at the hotel #mufc have created a games room to help stop boredom.

The room contains a pool table, PlayStations — Fortnite is the game of choice — and a table-tennis table. Andreas Pereira is said to be the best player in the squad #muzone [Times] — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) August 13, 2020

The game room allows United players to participate in indoor sporting activities including table tennis and it also has a pool table, However, most of the United stars are on the Playstation, with Fortnite being the most popular game among the squad. Only yesterday, Man United released footage of Jesse Lingard and Brandon Williams competing in a game of basketball arcade in the rec room. The pair are usually spotted together in the hotel and have been known to play Ludo on their iPads while travelling.

🏀 @JesseLingard 🆚 Brandon Williams 🏀



Just a little insight into how the lads are spending their downtime in Germany 😅#MUFC #UEL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 12, 2020

Sevilla vs Manchester United Europa League preview

Manchester United had to work hard against FC Copenhagen to make it to the last four of the competition but Bruno Fernandes' extra-time penalty earned a crucial win for the Red Devils. Sevilla also required a late goal against Wolves on Tuesday night in order to progress to the semi-finals of the tournament. The Sevilla vs Manchester United Europa League semifinal will be played at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne with no fans in the stadium.

Man United last won the Europa League in 2017. Sevilla, stamping their authority in the competition, won three Europa League titles in a row from 2014 onwards. The winner between Man United and Sevilla will face either Inter Milan or Shakhtar Donetsk in the Europa League final.

Image Credits - Man United Twitter