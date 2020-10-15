Man United Transfer News: Club To Make Another Attempt To Complete Erling Haaland Transfer

Despite the transfer window ending, Manchester United transfer news continues to link the club with a move for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland. The young Norwegian is one of the most sought after strikers in world football right now and was reportedly close to a move to Old Trafford before moving to Germany. Now the latest Man United transfer news suggest that the club will make another attempt to sign the 20-year-old.

Erling Haaland to Man United deal update

Manchester United will make another attempt to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland. #MUFC [@TheAthleticUK] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) October 15, 2020

Despite signing Edinson Cavani on deadline day, multiple media reports suggest that Man United still harbour hopes of signing the young forward. The Athletic on their Talk of the Devils podcast recently claimed that Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still targeting the 20-year-old. The conversations during the podcast suggested that despite Man United’s failed pursuit of Jadon Sancho over the summer, no bridges have been burnt between the two clubs.

Premier League news: Man United legends approve of possible Erling Haaland transfer

With rumours of the Erling Haaland to Man United deal going strong, several club legends have urged the club to complete the deal for the highly-rated forward. The striker has been in imperious form ever since he made the move to Dortmund in January. The youngster has scored 21 goals and registered five assists in just 23 appearances for Borussia Dortmund.

Man United legend Wayne Rooney while speaking about the Erling Haaland transfer links had claimed that the striker would be a perfect fit for the club. Rooney explained that the club need a traditional No.9 to reach the next level, and Haaland’s arrival will allow players like Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford to play off the Norwegian. The same views were reiterated by club legend Paul Scholes. Calling Erling Haaland ‘sensational’, Scholes predicted that the youngster could touch the same heights as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the future.

Erling Haaland transfer round up

Chelsea are looking to buy Haaland and gimenez next summer they are main targets.



(Fabrizio Romano podcast) pic.twitter.com/t8KGsucNFZ — Jake 🥶💙 (@CFC_JakeC) October 14, 2020

While Man United transfer news suggests that the club may come again for the youngster, any transfer involving Erling Haaland will not be easy. The striker is on the shortlist of many top European clubs, with Real Madrid and Chelsea rumours to be interested as well. According to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, the striker’s €75 million release clause is proving to be an attractive option for many clubs.

Image Credits: Erling Haaland Instagram, Manchester United website