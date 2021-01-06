Man United Vs Man City Live Stream: How To Watch Carabao Cup Semi-final Live; Prediction

The first semi-final of the Carabao Cup saw Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur manage a comfortable victory over Championship side Brentford to move one step closer to the silverware. Now, the second semi-final promises splendid action in Manchester, with the derby set to be played on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 (Thursday IST).

How to watch Man United vs Man City live in India? Man United vs Man City live stream

There will be no Man United vs Man City live stream and broadcast in India. But the live scores can be accessed on the official social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch Man United vs Man City live.

Venue: Old Trafford

Date: Wednesday, January 6, 2021 (Thursday IST)

Time: 1:15 AM IST

Man United vs Man City prediction and preview

Man United have been in scintillating form in the past few games, more so since their exit from the Champions League. The Red Devils sit second in the Premier League standings, tied on points with Liverpool, albeit with a game in hand. The Old Trafford outfit managed a close-edged victory against Everton in the Carabao Cup quarter-final, courtesy of two late goals from Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial.

On the other hand, Man City have endured a mixed start to the current campaign. The Etihad-based outfit occupy the fifth spot in the Premier League with 29 points. But Pep Guardiola's side have played a game less than their city rivals. In the Carabao Cup, the Cityzens defeated Arsenal 4-1 in a mesmerising display at the Emirates.

Man United vs Man City team news

Man United have a comparatively fitter squad for the semi-final clash. But, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have to cope in the absence of Edinson Cavani following the FA ruling for his alleged racist slur. Besides, Phil Jones is out due to a knee injury. Marcos Rojo and Victor Lindelof are also doubtful for the Manchester derby.

Guardiola has major injury woes, with the squad struggling with several COVID-19 cases. Aymeric Laporte, Eric Garcia, Nathan Ake and Ferran Torres are doubtful for the game. Besides, Ederson Moraes, Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker are recovering from the coronavirus.

Man United vs Man City prediction

Man United haven't lost in three of their previous derby outings. Man City's injury-plagued squad suggests a leeway to Solskjaer's men in the semi-final.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Man United, Man City Twitter