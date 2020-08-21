Tottenham Star Harry Kane Misses Start Of Pre-season With Self-quarantine On The Cards

England captain Harry Kane has been forced to miss the start of Tottenham's pre-season training as he remains in quarantine after his return from holiday. Harry Kane and his family jetted off to the Bahamas for a holiday soon after the 2019-20 Premier League season concluded on July 26. The Bahamas were initially not on the UK’s quarantine list when Harry Kane flew on holiday, but the travel restrictions changed on August 8, meaning the Tottenham striker is required to remain in self-isolation for 14 days upon his return to England.

Harry Kane quarantine: Tottenham star misses pre-season training

According to reports from Daily Mail, Harry Kane is yet to link up with his Tottenham teammates as he is currently undergoing the two-week self-isolation period but is expected to return to the club's Enfield training ground at some point next week. Tottenham began their pre-season training for the 2020-21 campaign last week, with most of the first-team players and new arrivals pictured getting back to full fitness. Tottenham will face Ipswich Town on Saturday in their first pre-season friendly game with Kane set to miss the clash. Although it is reported that Kane's absence is not expected to have a damning impact on Jose Mourinho's preparations, it does cause a slight disruption for Spurs with the start of the Premier League 2020-21 season right around the corner.

Harry Kane is known to keep himself in pristine shape during the close season and even during the summer break. Last week, the 27-year-old posted a video on Instagram which showed him training on holiday in the Bahamas. Kane's period in self-isolation is also unlikely to have any consequences for England’s upcoming Nations League games against Iceland and Denmark as he's still expected to be named in Gareth Southgate's squad next week.

Premier League fixtures: Tottenham first four PL games for 2020-21 season

Tottenham have a tricky start to their 2020-21 Premier League campaign as they welcome Carlo Ancelotti's Everton for their season opener on September 12. Spurs then travel to St Mary's for a meeting with Southampton before hosting Newcastle United on September 26. Tottenham will then make the trip to Old Trafford on October 3 to face Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United.

