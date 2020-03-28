Manuel Neuer Set For Bayern Munich Stay Despite Rumours Linking Him With Chelsea Move

Manuel Neuer has been a Bayern Munich mainstay ever since making the move from FC Schalke. The German shot-stopper has been with the Bundesliga champions since 2011 and has made over 240 appearances for the Bavarian giants. However, Manuel Neuer is now approaching the twilight of his career. Manuel Neuer is currently on the wrong side of 30 as the keeper celebrated his 34th birthday on March 27, 2020. With Alexander Nubel to arrive on a free transfer in the summer, the rumours of Neuer leaving the side have started to surface. However, Manuel Neuer has made it clear that he is not interested in leaving Bayern Munich anytime soon.

Chelsea transfer rumours: Manuel Neuer not interested in Chelsea switch

Manuel Neuer was recently linked with Premier League side Chelsea. As it turns out, the Bayern Munich 'keeper has reportedly no interest in making the move to Stamford Bridge. Manuel Neuer is under contract with Bayern Munich till 2021 and he is no hurry to make a decision regarding his future. As reported by Goal, Manuel Neuer is not interested in moving out of Germany and, therefore, won't consider moving to Chelsea at this point of his career.

In the weeks leading up to the suspension of the Premier League, it was reported that Chelsea manager Frank Lampard had begun to lose faith in world-record signing Kepa Arrizabalaga. Lampard benched Kepa and replaced him with Willy Caballero for a number of games this season. However, the former Athletic Bilbao man has not lived up to his world-record price tag since making the move to Stamford Bridge in 2018. Frank Lampard is in the process of rebuilding the young Chelsea squad. However, he is reportedly looking for an experienced goalkeeper to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga between the sticks.

Manuel Neuer turns 34 today 🥳



No goalkeeper in Europe's top 5 leagues has kept more clean sheets since the start of the 2011/12 season. 🧤 pic.twitter.com/52UbVPKHhS — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 27, 2020

