Messi Magic: Budweiser India Offers Fans Special Opportunity To Meet Barcelona Legend

Barcelona icon Lionel Messi's fan base sees no bounds. The Argentine superstar has uncountable fans in the world and it is a dream of almost every such fan to meet his footballing idol someday. The Indian arm of American beer company Budweiser has come out with a campaign to help fans meet the six-time Ballon d'Or winner using a clever marketing stint. Notably, this isn't the first time that the beer company has used Messi's impact to market its product or enlarge its social media presence.

Budweiser India's campaign for fans to meet Messi

Budweiser India has launched the Messi Magic India campaign. Under this, the company has posted a Messi artwork across its social media accounts and has asked the fans to identify its location. A friend should be tagged on the social media post with whom the fan wants to meet the six-time Ballon d'Or winner.

BIG NEWS!!!

Get ready for the #MESSIMAGICININDIA! Guess where he is, tag a friend you’d want to meet him with, and stand a chance to win a signed #Messi jersey!



Go ahead and comment below! pic.twitter.com/IFN0wD00Pc — Budweiser India (@BudweiserIndia) March 5, 2021

The winners of the campaign will get a chance to meet Messi. Otherwise, fans could get a signed shirt from the all-time LaLiga goalscorer. And fans have responded wholeheartedly on the social media post in the hope of meeting or getting a signed jersey from their football idol.

However, this is not the first instance of Budweiser coming up with a marketing campaign involving the 33-year-old. In January this year, Messi overtook Brazilian great Pele's record of having scored the most goals for a single club. Following his 644th goal with Barcelona, Budweiser decided to send a customised bottle of beer per goal to every goalkeeper Messi had scored against. In all, he has netted past 160 goalkeepers to be specific.

Messi transfer to depend on Barcelona presidential elections' outcome

Amid Budweiser's marketing campaign, Messi's future at Camp Nou hangs in the balance. According to a recent report by The Telegraph, the 33-year-old LaLiga's leading goalscorer is eagerly waiting for the outcome of the elections for the Barcelona presidency. He plans to have a meeting with the newly elected Barcelona president before taking a decision on his future. Notably, the voting ends on Sunday.

Meanwhile, former Barcelona president and the current frontrunner for the highest office Joan Laporta, has insisted that Messi will stay only if he is elected on Sunday. Laporta, as reported by SPORT, enjoys closer ties with the Messi family and will play a key role in the Argentine's future at Camp Nou.

Image courtesy: Barcelona Twitter