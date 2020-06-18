Last Updated:

Mesut Ozil Slammed By Fans For Playing Fortnite During Man City Vs Arsenal Clash

Mesut Ozil faced the wrath of Arsenal fans online after he reportedly won a game of Fortnite during Arsenal's heavy 3-0 defeat against Manchester City.

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil was bashed online after reports suggested that the midfielder was playing Fortnite after being omitted from the Man City vs Arsenal clash. Manager Mikel Arteta preferred youngsters Joe Willock and Bukayo Saka over the 2014 World Cup winner and excluded him for the 20-man squad altogether. Without Mesut Ozil, Arsenal collapsed to a disappointing 3-0 defeat after David Luiz picked his fourth red card of the season. 

Mesut Ozil Fortnite: Why was Mesut Ozil not in the squad?

When quizzed about the reason behind Mesut Ozil not being in the squad for the Man City vs Arsenal clash, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta told Sky Sports that he opted against the German midfielder due to tactical reasons. While Ozil has been in and out of the first team this season under both Unai Emery and Mikel Arteta, his exclusion was a surprise to many Arsenal fans. However, in his post-match press conference, the 38-year-old said that he needed players in other positions so had to leave Mesut Ozil out, increasing the speculation regarding the German's future at the club.

Ozil's exclusion further comes under the scanner with the Premier League now allowing teams to name nine players on the bench, with five substitutes allowed to take part in the action. It remains to be seen if Mesut Ozil will make a return in his manager's plans when Arsenal prepare for a trip to Brighton on Saturday. 

Mesut Ozil Fortnite: Ozil plays Fortnite during Man City vs Arsenal; Fans berate the midfielder

Reports on Wednesday night emerged that Mesut Ozil was playing Fortnite after he wasn't included in the Gunners squad for the Man City vs Arsenal clash. The Mesut Ozil Fortnite rumours came in after Arsenal's 3-0 thumping and fans slammed the midfielder online for his lack of commitment towards the club. The former Real Madrid star, who earns £350,000 per week at Arsenal, reportedly won a game of Fortnite during the first half of Man City vs Arsenal clash, with the new season of the game releasing on Wednesday. 

Fans slammed the 2014 World Cup winner, with one user claiming he is too busy getting Fortnite wins than helping Arsenal win. Piers Morgan also slammed the Arsenal No.10, taking a dig at his massive wages and sarcastically suggesting that he's had a tough time at the Emirates Stadium. The Mesut Ozil Fortnite news is unlikely to sit well with manager Mikel Arteta and the 31-year-old could finally be on his way out of Arsenal.

