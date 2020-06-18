Mesut Ozil Slammed By Fans For Playing Fortnite During Man City Vs Arsenal Clash

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil was bashed online after reports suggested that the midfielder was playing Fortnite after being omitted from the Man City vs Arsenal clash. Manager Mikel Arteta preferred youngsters Joe Willock and Bukayo Saka over the 2014 World Cup winner and excluded him for the 20-man squad altogether. Without Mesut Ozil, Arsenal collapsed to a disappointing 3-0 defeat after David Luiz picked his fourth red card of the season.

Mesut Ozil Fortnite: Why was Mesut Ozil not in the squad?

When quizzed about the reason behind Mesut Ozil not being in the squad for the Man City vs Arsenal clash, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta told Sky Sports that he opted against the German midfielder due to tactical reasons. While Ozil has been in and out of the first team this season under both Unai Emery and Mikel Arteta, his exclusion was a surprise to many Arsenal fans. However, in his post-match press conference, the 38-year-old said that he needed players in other positions so had to leave Mesut Ozil out, increasing the speculation regarding the German's future at the club.

Ozil's exclusion further comes under the scanner with the Premier League now allowing teams to name nine players on the bench, with five substitutes allowed to take part in the action. It remains to be seen if Mesut Ozil will make a return in his manager's plans when Arsenal prepare for a trip to Brighton on Saturday.

Mesut Ozil Fortnite: Ozil plays Fortnite during Man City vs Arsenal; Fans berate the midfielder

Dfkm no way Özil got a win while they’re playing pic.twitter.com/s6ptjiCvqd — . (@grizeldamus) June 17, 2020

Reports on Wednesday night emerged that Mesut Ozil was playing Fortnite after he wasn't included in the Gunners squad for the Man City vs Arsenal clash. The Mesut Ozil Fortnite rumours came in after Arsenal's 3-0 thumping and fans slammed the midfielder online for his lack of commitment towards the club. The former Real Madrid star, who earns £350,000 per week at Arsenal, reportedly won a game of Fortnite during the first half of Man City vs Arsenal clash, with the new season of the game releasing on Wednesday.

Fans slammed the 2014 World Cup winner, with one user claiming he is too busy getting Fortnite wins than helping Arsenal win. Piers Morgan also slammed the Arsenal No.10, taking a dig at his massive wages and sarcastically suggesting that he's had a tough time at the Emirates Stadium. The Mesut Ozil Fortnite news is unlikely to sit well with manager Mikel Arteta and the 31-year-old could finally be on his way out of Arsenal.

Aren’t Arsenal paying Ozil £350k a week to play fortnite? — LeftySnowflake (@LeftySnowflake5) June 17, 2020

When ozil dropped this tweet, we all thought he was been human while my guy was so happy that his job paid mmhik 350k a week to train and play fortnite.



This dude doesn’t deliver results and he definitely doesn’t even care enough to play the sport. Fuck this guy.

#Mciars https://t.co/PdiW2jLMhN — Timilehin (@timiparfect) June 17, 2020

Ozil is too busy getting fortnite wins he aint got time to help arsenal — Leahnidas🗡 (@LeahGunner) June 17, 2020

Ozil not in the squad after picking up 350k a week for 3 months, must be enjoying the Fortnite update. — Billy Mcgon (@billytheyido) June 17, 2020

Ozil not selected in a 20-man squad. To be fair, he’s had a very tough three months banking £350k-a-week as he sits at home playing Fortnite. Hope he’s OK. 🙏 #MCFCAFC pic.twitter.com/onAqTW55kA — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 17, 2020

(Image Credits: Mesut Ozil Twitter)