MIL Vs JUV Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

AC Milan will host Juventus for the first leg of their semi-final match in Coppa Italia 2019-20. Both Juventus and AC Milan will enter the match after facing a loss in their previous Serie A game. Verona successfully registered a 2-1 win over Juventus while Inter Milan made a stunning comeback to down AC Milan in the Milan derby. Juventus are currently on the second spot of the Serie A 2019-20 points table. Meanwhile, AC Milan are placed on the 10th spot.

MIL vs JUV Dream11: Live Streaming Details

Competition: Coppa Italia Venue: San Siro Date: Friday, February 14 2020 Kick-off: 1:15 AM IST Live streaming: Hungama Play

MIL vs JUV Dream11 Team

MIL vs JUV Dream11 Prediction

Juventus start as favourites to win.

MIL vs JUV Dream11 Full Squad

MIL vs JUV Dream11: Milan Full Squad

Asmir Begovic, Matteo Soncin, Antonio Donnarumma, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Davide Calabria, Andrea Conti, Alessio Romagnoli, Theo Hernández, Mateo Musacchio, Simon Kjaer, Giacomo Bonaventura, Samu Castillejo, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ante Rebic, Lucas Biglia, Rade Krunic, Lucas Paquetá, Léo Duarte, Matteo Gabbia, Alexis Saelemaekers, Franck Kessié, Antonio Mionic, Alessandro Sala, Diego Laxalt, Marco Brescianini, Ismaël Bennacer, Rafael Leão, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Andrea Capone, Daniel Maldini

MIL vs JUV Dream11: Juventus Full Squad

Wojciech Szczesny, Carlo Pinsoglio, Gianluigi Buffon, Mattia De Sciglio, Giorgio Chiellini, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro, Danilo, Leonardo Bonucci, Daniele Rugani, Merih Demiral, Pietro Beruatto, Luca Coccolo, Ferdinando Del Sole, Miralem Pjanic, Sami Khedira, Aaron Ramsey, Douglas Costa, Blaise Matuidi, Juan Cuadrado, Adrien Rabiot, Rodrigo Bentancur, Marco Olivieri, Simone Muratore, Manolo Portanova, Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuaín, Federico Bernardeschi

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.