MIL Vs ROM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, Seria A Live

Table-toppers AC Milan will be looking to make it five wins from their opening five when they welcome AS Roma to the San Siro on Monday, October 26, (Tuesday morning for Indian viewers) at 1:15 am IST. Here's a look at our MIL vs ROM Dream11 prediction, MIL vs ROM Dream11 team and the probable MIL vs ROM playing 11.

MIL vs ROM live: MIL vs ROM Dream11 prediction and preview

AC Milan come into this game having won all eight of their competitive fixtures and the job done by manager Stefano Pioli has been more than commendable thus far. Despite having a squad hit by injuries and a coronavirus scare with some players testing positive, the manager has brought the best out of the Rossoneri.

AS Roma have also come up pretty well and come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Young Boys in the Europa League. Based on recent form, our MIL vs ROM Dream11 prediction is a top-notch encounter between two very good teams but Milan seem to have an edge in this contest.

"The results of the last few games show that we have that unity and that we are full of confidence...”

MIL vs ROM live: AC Milan vs Roma Head-to-Head

AC Milan ran out 2-0 winners at San Siro last season. In the last 10 meetings between the two sides, AC Milan have won three, AS Roma have won five and two have turned out to be draws.

MIL vs ROM Dream11 prediction: Probable MIL vs ROM playing 11

AC Milan probable 11 - Gianluigi Donnarumma ; Davide Calabria, Simon Kjaer, Alessio Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Ismael Bennacer, Frank Kessie; Alexis Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao; Zlatan Ibrahimovic

AS Roma probable 11 - Antonio Mirante; Federico Fazio,Marash Kumbulla, Roger Ibanez; Davide Santon, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Jordan Veretout, Leonardo Spinazzola;Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Pedro; Edin Dzeko

MIL vs ROM live: Top picks for MIL vs ROM Dream11 team

MIL vs ROM live: AC Milan top picks

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Ismael Bennacer

MIL vs ROM live: AS Roma top picks

Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Edin Dzeko

MIL vs ROM Dream11 prediction: MIL vs ROM Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Gianluigi Donnarumma

Defenders - Simon Kjaer, Roger Ibanez,Theo Hernandez

Midfielders -Ismael Bennacer, Alexis Saelemaekers, Jordan Veretout, Leonardo Spinazzola, Henrikh Mkhitaryan (VC)

Forwards - Edin Dzeko, Zlatan Ibrahimovic (C)

Note: The above MIL vs ROM Dream11 prediction, MIL vs ROM Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MIL vs ROM Dream11 team and MIL vs ROM Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: AC Milan Twitter