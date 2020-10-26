MIL Vs ROM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, Seria A Live

Quick links:
Table-toppers AC Milan will be looking to make it five wins from their opening five when they welcome AS Roma to the San Siro on Monday, October 26, (Tuesday morning for Indian viewers) at 1:15 am IST. Here's a look at our MIL vs ROM Dream11 prediction, MIL vs ROM Dream11 team and the probable MIL vs ROM playing 11.
AC Milan come into this game having won all eight of their competitive fixtures and the job done by manager Stefano Pioli has been more than commendable thus far. Despite having a squad hit by injuries and a coronavirus scare with some players testing positive, the manager has brought the best out of the Rossoneri.
AS Roma have also come up pretty well and come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Young Boys in the Europa League. Based on recent form, our MIL vs ROM Dream11 prediction is a top-notch encounter between two very good teams but Milan seem to have an edge in this contest.
"The results of the last few games show that we have that unity and that we are full of confidence...”— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) October 26, 2020
#ASRoma #MilanRoma
https://t.co/17w8V3S5PQ
Also Read | Burnley Vs Tottenham Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Live
AC Milan ran out 2-0 winners at San Siro last season. In the last 10 meetings between the two sides, AC Milan have won three, AS Roma have won five and two have turned out to be draws.
Also Read | BHA Vs WBA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Live
AC Milan probable 11 - Gianluigi Donnarumma ; Davide Calabria, Simon Kjaer, Alessio Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Ismael Bennacer, Frank Kessie; Alexis Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao; Zlatan Ibrahimovic
AS Roma probable 11 - Antonio Mirante; Federico Fazio,Marash Kumbulla, Roger Ibanez; Davide Santon, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Jordan Veretout, Leonardo Spinazzola;Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Pedro; Edin Dzeko
Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Under Investigation For BREAKING COVID-19 Rules After Testing Positive
MIL vs ROM live: AC Milan top picks
MIL vs ROM live: AS Roma top picks
Goalkeeper - Gianluigi Donnarumma
Defenders - Simon Kjaer, Roger Ibanez,Theo Hernandez
Midfielders -Ismael Bennacer, Alexis Saelemaekers, Jordan Veretout, Leonardo Spinazzola, Henrikh Mkhitaryan (VC)
Forwards - Edin Dzeko, Zlatan Ibrahimovic (C)
Also Read | Man United Don’t Need Van De Beek, Claims Evra With Dutch Star Spotted Fuming On The Bench