MOB Vs BAY Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Bundesliga Preview

Bayern Munich will visit Borussia-Park as they face Borussia Monchengladbach in Matchday 15 of their ongoing Bundesliga campaign. The match is scheduled to be played on Saturday, January 9, with kick-off at 1:00 AM according to IST. Let's have a look at MOB vs BAY Dream11 prediction, top picks, team news among other match details.

MOB vs BAY Dream11 Team News

Marcus Thuram misses out for Borussia Monchengladbach as the French International was fined and ruled out of participating in three matches. Thuram remains suspended for the Bayern Munich clash after he was spotted spitting on a Hoffenheim player during their 1-2 loss last year. Valentino Lazaro also remains on the sidelines as he is still nursing his injury and is set to miss out on the Bayern Munich clash. However, the good news for Marco Rose will be the availability of Jonas Hofmann who recovered from a thigh injury and has been deemed fit and available for selection. In Thuram's absence, Alassane Plea who recently made a cameo off the bench in Gladbach's 1-0 win against Arminia Bielefeld is likely to start up top.

Also Read Monchengladbach Vs Bayern Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Bundesliga Live

Bayern Munich on the other hand have no major injuries or concerns. The German giants will play the match without Tanguy Nianzou and Joshua Zirkzee as the young star duo will remain sidelined due to their respective injuries. With the full-back pairing of Joshua Kimmich and Alphonso Davies back with the team, we expect Flick to deploy them at their regular positions with Alaba and Boateng occupying the centre-back roles at the heart of Bayern's defence.

MOB vs BAY Playing 11

Borussia Monchengladbach- Sommer, Lainer, Wendt, Ginter, Kramer, Stindl, Embolo, Neuhaus, Elvedi, Hofmann, Plea

Bayern Munich - Neuer, Alaba, Sule, Davies, Boateng, Sane, Kimmich, Coman, Muller, Goretzka, Lewandowski

Also Read Real Madrid Legend Raul Could Replace Zinedine Zidane Once French Legend Departs

MOB vs BAY Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - M. Neuer

Defenders - A. Davies, N. Elvedi, D. Alaba

Midfielders - J.Kimmich, C. Kramer, L. Goretzka, J. Hofmann, L. Stindl

Strikers - A. Plea, R. Lewandowski

MOB vs BAY Dream11 team Top Picks

Captain - R. Lewandowski or A. Plea

Vice-Captain - L. Stindl or L.Goretzka

Also Read WOL Vs CRY Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News, Playing 11 FA Cup Match Preview

MOB vs BAY Match prediction

Bayern Munich are at the top of the Bundesliga table registering 33 points from 14 games, With just one loss to their name, Hansi Flick's side is flying high and look like a team to be feared of. We predict a win for the Bavarians who are currently looking at getting their fourth consecutive win of the season.

Also Read Who Is Amad Diallo? Why Did Man United Sign Highly-rated Atalanta Teenager In £37m Deal?

Prediction - Borussia Monchengladbach 1-3 Bayern Munich

Note The above MOB vs BAY Dream11 prediction, MOB vs BAY Match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis, MOB vs BAY Dream11 team and MOB vs BAY Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result