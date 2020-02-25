Mohamed Salah To Leave Liverpool For Real Madrid? Man Utd Legend Gary Neville Thinks So

Mohamed Salah was on target as Liverpool came from behind to beat West Ham United on Monday night (Tuesday IST). The Egyptian has turned himself into a cult figure among the Reds supporters with his impressive goalscoring abilities. However, former Manchester United defender and now pundit Gary Neville claimed that Mohamed Salah is just using Liverpool as a stepping stone for a Real Madrid move.

Also Read | Dejan Lovren Shares WhatsApp Conversation With Mohamed Salah After Defeating Man United

Mohamed Salah transfer: Gary Neville reckons Real Madrid move for Salah

Speaking on Monday Night Football after Liverpool's win over West Ham United, Gary Neville admired Mohamed Salah for his impact at Anfield. Despite Liverpool having established themselves as one of the best clubs in Europe, Gary Neville admitted that he cannot blame Mohamed Salah for wanting to move to Santiago Bernabeu. Neville highlighted some of the bests in football like Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham who also switched to Real Madrid. The moves paid well for those players as their stocks rose to new heights.

Also Read | Mohamed Salah's Sublime Assist To Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Against West Ham; Watch Video

Mohamed Salah-Real Madrid move? Neville backs Salah for big move

Gary Neville further noted that he said around 18 months ago that Mohamed Salah would leave soon. Neville believes Salah's aspiration for a Ballon d'Or win could be the driving force behind his switch to a 'super club'. The former Manchester United star admitted that he could see Salah making a big-money move to Real Madrid or Barcelona.

“He has aspirations to be higher Let’s be honest, Real Madrid and Barcelona for a lot of players are the pinnacle." Gary Neville on a potential Mohamed Salah transfer

Salah, who joined the Reds in 2017, hit the grounds running in his debut campaign scoring 44 goals in 52 appearances. He has since been a key scorer for Liverpool, netting 90 times in just 140 matches. Liverpool won the Champions League last year with Salah scoring in the final against Tottenham Hotspur. This season, Liverpool are unbeaten in the Premier League and look set to end their quest for a Premier League title.

With Liverpool now at the pinnacle of European football, it'll be interesting to see if another European heavyweight could actually lure Mohamed Salah away from Anfield.

Also Read | Mohamed Salah's Impressive Body Transformation From 2013 To Now Is Inspirational

Liverpool vs West Ham highlights

Also Read | Liverpool Vs Man United: Virgil Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah Outshine Solskjaer's Listless Side