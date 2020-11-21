MUN Vs WBA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Live

Manchester United will welcome West Bromwich Albion to Old Trafford in the Premier League this weekend. The fixture will be played on Saturday, November 21 (Sunday morning for Indian viewers) at 1:30 am IST. Here's a look at our MUN vs WBA Dream11 prediction, MUN vs WBA Dream11 team and the probable MUN vs WBA playing 11.

MUN vs WBA live: MUN vs WBA Dream11 prediction and preview

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have made a shaky start to the season and have picked up only one point from a possible 12 at home, but their opponents West Bromwich Albion are yet to earn a win in the Premier League this season. West Brom have confirmed two players have tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss out, but it is not clear who those two players are.

For Manchester United, Marcus Rashford has trained but is unlikely to start the game. Based on recent form our MUN vs WBA match prediction is that Manchester United will come out on top against a struggling West Bromwich Albion side.

Tomorrow.



COME ON YOU BAGGIES 💚💛 pic.twitter.com/Gv8qmRDrq8 — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) November 20, 2020

Also Read | Villarreal Vs Real Madrid Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga Live

MUN vs WBA live: Manchester United vs West Bromwich Albion Head-to-Head

The last time the two teams met in the league, West Brom came away with a 1-0 win against Manchester United at Old Trafford. Stats further show that Manchester United have actually won just one of their last five home Premier League games against West Brom.

🏅 @B_Fernandes8 was the star man in our last #PL outing — who fancies another standout performance against West Brom?



📲 Head to our app to make your United Predictions 👇#MUFC #MUNWBA — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 21, 2020

Also Read | NEUFC Vs MCFC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Hero ISL Live

MUN vs WBA Dream11 prediction: Probable MUN vs WBA playing 11

Manchester United probable 11 - David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles, Fred, Scott McTominay, Juan Mata, Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Martial, Edinson Cavani

West Bromwich Albion probable 11 - Sam Johnstone, Darnell Furlong, Branislav Ivanovic, Semi Ajayi, Conor Townsend, Filip Krovinovic, Matheus Pereira, Conor Gallagher, Grady Diangana, Karlan Grant, Callum Robinson

MUN vs WBA live: Top picks for MUN vs WBA Dream11 team

MUN vs WBA live: Manchester United top picks

Bruno Fernandes

Edinson Cavani

MUN vs WBA live: West Bromwich Albion top picks

Grady Diangana

Matheus Pereira

Also Read | NEW Vs CHE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Preview

MUN vs WBA Dream11 prediction: MUN vs WBA Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - David de Gea

Defenders - Branislav Ivanovic, Semi Ajayi, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles

Midfielders - Grady Diangana, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes (C)

Forwards - Matheus Pereira, Anthony Martial, Edinson Cavani (VC)

Also Read | Atletico Madrid Vs Barcelona Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga Live

Note: The above MUN vs WBA Dream11 prediction, MUN vs WBA Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MUN vs WBA Dream11 team and MUN vs WBA Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Manchester United Instagram