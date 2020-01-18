NAP Vs FIO Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule, And All Match Details

Napoli host Fiorentina for their Matchday 20 clash in the Serie A 2019-20 season. Napoli are currently on the 11th spot of the Serie A 2019-20 points table with six wins in 19 games (Draws 6, Losses 7). The Gennaro Gattuso managed side have a total of 24 points to their name. Napoli have won just once in their last five clashes (Losses 3, Draw 1). Napoli have found the net 28 times this season and conceded 26 goals. They have a goal difference of 2.

As for Fiorentina, they are on the 14th spot of the points table with 5 wins in 19 games (Draws 6, Losses 8). Fiorentina have managed to win just once in their last five Serie A clashes. The visitors have bagged a total of 21 points in the season with a goal difference of -6. The match is scheduled for Saturday, January 18, 2020 (January 19, 1:15 AM IST) at the San Paolo Stadium. Here's the NAP vs FIO Dream11 prediction and NAP vs FIO Dream11 team.

NAP vs FIO Dream 11 Prediction

NAP vs FIO Dream11 Team (Full Squad)

Napoli full squad

Alex Meret, David Ospina, Orestis Karnezis, Mário Rui, Sebastiano Luperto, Nikola Maksimovic, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Elseid Hysaj, Kalidou Koulibaly, Faouzi Ghoulam, Kostas Manolas, Allan, José Callejón, Fabián Ruiz, Eljif Elmas, Piotr Zieli ski, Lorenzo Insigne, Amin Younes, Gianluca Gaetano, Kévin Malcuit, Fernando Llorente, Hirving Lozano, Dries Mertens, Arkadiusz Milik.

Florentina full squad

Michele Cerofolini, Pietro Terracciano, Federico Brancolini, Bartlomiej Dragowski, Nikola Milenkovic, Luca Ranieri, Federico Ceccherini, Germán Pezzella, Pol Lirola, Martín Cáceres, Lorenzo Venuti, Dalbert, Jacob Rasmussen, Erick Pulgar, Aleksa Terzic, Milan Badelj, Franck Ribéry, Gaetano Castrovilli, Kevin-Prince Boateng, Bryan Dabo, Sebastián Cristóforo, Valentin Eysseric, Rachid Ghezzal, Tòfol Montiel, Marco Benassi, Szymon Zurkowski, Andrés Schetino, Pedro, Riccardo Sottil, Federico Chiesa, Bobby Duncan, Dusan Vlahovic, Cyril Thereau.

IMAGE COURTESY: Dream11