NED Vs SPA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Euro International Friendly Preview

The Netherlands will welcome Spain to the Johan Cruyff Arena for an international friendly. The fixture will be played on Wednesday, November 11 (Thursday morning for Indian viewers) at 1:15 AM IST. Here's a look at our NED vs SPA Dream11 prediction, NED vs SPA Dream11 team and the probable NED vs SPA playing 11.

NED vs SPA live: NED vs SPA Dream11 prediction and preview

The Netherlands are seeking their first win under De Boer, the manager start his reign with a three-game winless run. The Netherlands need two wins in their Nations League group to qualify for the next round, with a home game against Bosnia and Herzegovina followed by a trip to Warsaw to face Poland.

Spain's priority will be not winning this game but using it well to prepare for the upcoming Nations League Group A4 games with Switzerland and Germany. They were held by Ukraine in a 0-1 loss in Kyiv and will look to get back to winning ways.

Happy 30th Birthday to Georginio Wijnaldum



Eredivisie, Premier League and Champions League winner!



The midfielder will captain Netherlands tonight against Spain. pic.twitter.com/jtkrmCoNf2 — Dutch Football (@FootballOranje_) November 11, 2020

Also Read | Michael Chopra Pays £6 A Week In Child Care Despite Links With £280m Newcastle takeover

NED vs SPA live: Netherlands vs Spain head-to-head

Only one of the last 11 clashes between the two sides have ended in draws. The Netherlands have won six while Spain have won four of the games.



Also Read | Barcelona Transfer News: January Move For Memphis Depay Ruled Out By Lyon President

NED vs SPA Dream11 prediction: Probable NED vs SPA playing 11

The Netherlands probable 11 - Tim Krul; Stefan de Vrij, Nathan Ake; Hans Hateboer, Frenkie de Jong, Gini Wijnaldum, Donny van de Beek, Daley Blind; Memphis Depay, Ryan Babel, Steven Berghuis

Spain probable 11 - David de Gea; Jesus Navas, Sergio Ramos, Pau Torres, Sergio Reguilon; Rodri, Dani Ceballos, Sergio Canales; Adama Traore, Ferran Torres, Alvaro Morata

NED vs SPA live: Top picks for NED vs SPA Dream11 team

NED vs SPA live: The Netherlands top picks

Memphis Depay

Gini Wijnaldum

NED vs SPA live: Spain top picks

Ferran Torres

Sergio Ramos

Also Read | Chelsea Star Kurt Zouma MISSES Being Booed By Rival Fans, Can't Wait For Fans To Return

NED vs SPA Dream11 prediction: NED vs SPA Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Tim Krul

Defenders - Sergio Ramos, Pau Torres, Nathan Ake

Midfielders - Gini Wijnaldum, Donny van de Beek, Rodri (VC)

Forwards - Ferran Torres, Alvaro Morata, Memphis Depay (C), Steven Berghuis

Also Read | Bruno Tavares Rushed To Hospital After Being Shot 'accidentally' By Friend In The Chest

Note: The above NED vs SPA Dream11 prediction, NED vs SPA Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The NED vs SPA Dream11 team and NED vs SPA Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Spain Football Twitter