NED Vs SPA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Euro International Friendly Preview

The Netherlands will welcome Spain to the Johan Cruyff Arena for an international friendly. The fixture will be played on Wednesday, November 11 (Thursday morning for Indian viewers) at 1:15 AM IST. Here's a look at our NED vs SPA Dream11 prediction, NED vs SPA Dream11 team and the probable NED vs SPA playing 11.
The Netherlands are seeking their first win under De Boer, the manager start his reign with a three-game winless run. The Netherlands need two wins in their Nations League group to qualify for the next round, with a home game against Bosnia and Herzegovina followed by a trip to Warsaw to face Poland.
Spain's priority will be not winning this game but using it well to prepare for the upcoming Nations League Group A4 games with Switzerland and Germany. They were held by Ukraine in a 0-1 loss in Kyiv and will look to get back to winning ways.
Only one of the last 11 clashes between the two sides have ended in draws. The Netherlands have won six while Spain have won four of the games.
The Netherlands probable 11 - Tim Krul; Stefan de Vrij, Nathan Ake; Hans Hateboer, Frenkie de Jong, Gini Wijnaldum, Donny van de Beek, Daley Blind; Memphis Depay, Ryan Babel, Steven Berghuis
Spain probable 11 - David de Gea; Jesus Navas, Sergio Ramos, Pau Torres, Sergio Reguilon; Rodri, Dani Ceballos, Sergio Canales; Adama Traore, Ferran Torres, Alvaro Morata
NED vs SPA live: The Netherlands top picks
NED vs SPA live: Spain top picks
Goalkeeper - Tim Krul
Defenders - Sergio Ramos, Pau Torres, Nathan Ake
Midfielders - Gini Wijnaldum, Donny van de Beek, Rodri (VC)
Forwards - Ferran Torres, Alvaro Morata, Memphis Depay (C), Steven Berghuis
Note: The above NED vs SPA Dream11 prediction, NED vs SPA Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The NED vs SPA Dream11 team and NED vs SPA Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.