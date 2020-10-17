NEW Vs MAN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Live

The Red Devils will travel to St. James' Park to face Newcastle United on October 17, Saturday (Sunday morning for Indian viewers) at 12:30 am IST. Manchester United will go into the game under pressure, having won only one of their three matches and also having lost their last game 6-1 at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur. Here's a look at our NEW vs MAN Dream11 prediction, NEW vs MAN Dream11 team and the probable NEW vs MAN playing 11.

NEW vs MAN live: NEW vs MAN Dream11 prediction and preview

Newcastle United have won two matches and drawn one from their four games and will be confident of mounting an upset. On the other hand, it has been a miserable start for Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be under pressure this weekend. Fans have already been demanding the resignation of Ed Woodward and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and in case Manchester United fail to perform, it will add more pressure. Based on recent form, our NEW vs MAN Dream11 prediction is a fascinating encounter with Manchester United likely to edge past Newcastle United as they look to get back to winning ways.

🗣 "We've got to try and be a threat. With what we've got at the top end of the pitch I hope we can be that."



Steve Bruce ahead of #NEWMUN. — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 16, 2020

Also Read | Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners To Hijack Man United's £35m Move For Pau Torres

NEW vs MAN Dream11 prediction: Newcastle United vs Manchester United Head-to-Head

The two sides have played a total of 169 times against each other across all competitions and divisions. Manchester United have won 87 of those games, while Newcastle United have won 43. The remaining 39 encounters were played out in draws. The last time the two sides met, Manchester United emerged victorious.

Also Read | Inter Milan Vs AC Milan Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Serie A Live

NEW vs MAN Dream11 prediction: Probable NEW vs MAN playing 11

Newcastle United probable 11 - Karl Darlow, Javier Manquillo, Jamaal Lascelles, Federico Fernandez, Jamal Lewis, Jonjo Shelvey, Isaac Hayden, Jeff Hendrick, Allan Saint-Maximin, Joelinton, Callum Wilson

Manchester United probable 11 - David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Luke Shaw, Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay, Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Odion Ighalo

Also Read | Newcastle Vs Man United Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Live

NEW vs MAN live: Top picks for NEW vs MAN Dream11 team

NEW vs MAN live: Newcastle United top picks

Isaac Hayden

Callum Wilson

NEW vs MAN live: Manchester United top picks

Marcus Rashford

Bruno Fernandes

NEW vs MAN Dream11 prediction: NEW vs MAN Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Karl Darlow

Defenders - Jamal Lewis, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Javier Manquillo

Midfielders - Isaac Hayden, Allan Saint-Maximin (VC), Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernande

Forwards - Callum Wilson, Marcus Rashford (C)

Also Read | Mesut Ozil Set To Be Left Out Of Arsenal's 25-man Premier League Squad, Fans Perplexed

Note: The above NEW vs MAN Dream11 prediction, NEW vs MAN Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The NEW vs MAN Dream11 team and NEW vs MAN Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Man United Twitter