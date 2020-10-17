NEW Vs MAN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Live

Quick links:
The Red Devils will travel to St. James' Park to face Newcastle United on October 17, Saturday (Sunday morning for Indian viewers) at 12:30 am IST. Manchester United will go into the game under pressure, having won only one of their three matches and also having lost their last game 6-1 at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur. Here's a look at our NEW vs MAN Dream11 prediction, NEW vs MAN Dream11 team and the probable NEW vs MAN playing 11.
Newcastle United have won two matches and drawn one from their four games and will be confident of mounting an upset. On the other hand, it has been a miserable start for Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be under pressure this weekend. Fans have already been demanding the resignation of Ed Woodward and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and in case Manchester United fail to perform, it will add more pressure. Based on recent form, our NEW vs MAN Dream11 prediction is a fascinating encounter with Manchester United likely to edge past Newcastle United as they look to get back to winning ways.
🗣 "We've got to try and be a threat. With what we've got at the top end of the pitch I hope we can be that."— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 16, 2020
Steve Bruce ahead of #NEWMUN.
The two sides have played a total of 169 times against each other across all competitions and divisions. Manchester United have won 87 of those games, while Newcastle United have won 43. The remaining 39 encounters were played out in draws. The last time the two sides met, Manchester United emerged victorious.
Newcastle United probable 11 - Karl Darlow, Javier Manquillo, Jamaal Lascelles, Federico Fernandez, Jamal Lewis, Jonjo Shelvey, Isaac Hayden, Jeff Hendrick, Allan Saint-Maximin, Joelinton, Callum Wilson
Manchester United probable 11 - David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Luke Shaw, Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay, Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Odion Ighalo
NEW vs MAN live: Newcastle United top picks
NEW vs MAN live: Manchester United top picks
Goalkeeper - Karl Darlow
Defenders - Jamal Lewis, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Javier Manquillo
Midfielders - Isaac Hayden, Allan Saint-Maximin (VC), Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernande
Forwards - Callum Wilson, Marcus Rashford (C)
