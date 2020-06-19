NOR Vs SOU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, Premier League Live

Norwich City will host Southampton on Matchday 30 in Premier League this week as both sides return to top-flight football as Norwich look to defy the odds and beat the drop. The game will be played at Carrow Road. Norwich City are bottom of the league with just 21 points to their name. Norwich City have managed to win just five of the 29 games played in the season so far as their chances of survival in the Premier League appear increasingly bleak.

As for Southampton, they are currently placed on the 14th position in the league standings. Southampton have managed to bank a total of 34 points in the league so far with 10 wins to their name (Draws 4, Losses 15). Southampton are not quite battling relegation, but are just seven points above 18th-placed Bournemouth.

The NOR vs SOU game will commence on Friday, June 19 at 10:30 PM. Fans can play the NOR vs SOU Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the NOR vs SOU Dream11 prediction, NOR vs SOU Dream11 top picks and NOR vs SOU Dream11 team.

NOR vs SOU Dream11 team

NOR vs SOU Dream11 Top Picks

D Ings (Captain) T Pukki (Vice-captain) T Cantwell J Ward-Prowse M Aarons J Bednarek

Squads for the NOR vs SOU Dream11 team

NOR vs SOU Dream11 team: Norwich City squad

Tim Krul, Ralf Fahrmann, Michael McGovern, Archie Mair, Sam Byram, Ben Godfrey, Jamal Lewis, Christoph Zimmermann, Maximillian Aarons, Timm Klose, Grant Hanley, Todd Cantwell, Emiliano Buendia, Onel Hernandez, Alexander Tettey, Ondrej Duda, Kenny McLean, Marco Stiepermann, Mario Vrancic, Moritz Leitner, Tom Trybull, Lukas Rupp, Teemu Pukki, Josip Drmic, Adam Idah

NOR vs SOU Dream11 team: Southampton squad

Alex McCarthy, Angus Gunn, Jack Stephens, Ryan Bertrand, Jannik Vestergaard, Kyle Walker-Peters, Jan Bednarek, Yan Valery, Sam McQueen, Kevin Danso, James Ward-Prowse, Nathan Redmond, Stuart Armstrong, Moussa Djenepo, Oriol Romeu, Pierre Hojbjerg, Sofiane Boufal, Danny Ings, Shane Long, Michael Obafemi, Che Adams, Danny Ings, Shane Long, Michael Obafemi, Che Adams

NOR vs SOU Dream11 prediction

Our NOR vs SOU Dream11 prediction is that Southampton will win this game.

Note: The NOR vs SOU Dream11 prediction, NOR vs SOU Dream11 top picks and NOR vs SOU Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The NOR vs SOU Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

