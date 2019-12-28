NOR Vs TOT Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Norwich City host Tottenham Hotspur for their Matchday 20 clash in the Premier League (PL) 2019-20 season. Norwich are currently on the last spot of the points table with just 3 wins in 19 games (Draws 3, Losses 13). Daniel Farke's side have a total of 12 points to their name. Norwich have not won a single game in their last 5 games (Draws 1, Losses 4). The hosts have found the net 19 times this season and conceded 38 goals. They have a negative goal difference of -19.

Also Read | "Manchester United Can't Replicate City's Style Of Play," Says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

As for Tottenham, they are on the 6th spot of the points table with 8 wins in 19 games (Draws 5, Losses 6). Jose Mourinho's side have won thrice in their last five games. Tottenham have managed to bag a total of 29 points in the season with a goal difference of +7. The match is scheduled for Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 PM (IST) at the Carrow Road Stadium. Here's the NOR vs TOT Dream11 prediction.

Also Read | Luis Suarez Joins Lionel Messi And Neymar In The Uruguayan's Wedding Anniversary Party

NOR vs TOT Dream11 Team and Prediction

Goalkeeper

P Gazzaniga (TOT) (Points: 33.5)

Defenders

T Alderweireld (TOT) (Points: 45.5)

S Aurier (TOT) (Points: 39)

J Vertonghen (TOT) (Points: 23)

B Godfrey (NOR) (Points: 22)

Midfielders

D Alli (TOT) (Points: 50.5) (Vice-Captain)

T Cantwell (NOR) (Points: 43)

T Ndombele (TOT) (Points: 49.5)

A Tettey (NOR) (Points: 25.5)

Forwards

H Kane (TOT) (Points: 89.5) (Captain)

T Pukki (NOR) (Points: 62.5)

Tottenham start as favourites to win the game.

Note: These predictions are made from our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results.

NOR vs TOT Full Squads

Norwich City:

Tim Krul, Ralf Fährmann, Michael McGovern, Archie Mair, Max Aarons, Sam Byram, Grant Hanley, Christoph Zimmermann, Timm Klose, Philip Heise, Akin Famewo, Ben Godfrey, Patrick Roberts, Mario Vrancic, Moritz Leitner, Onel Hernández, Jamal Lewis, Todd Cantwell, Emiliano Buendía, Tom Trybull, Josip Drmic, Kenny McLean, Ibrahim Amadou, Alexander Tettey, Dennis Srbeny, Marco Stiepermann, Teemu Pukki, Adam Idah.

Also Read | Paul Scholes Takes A Dig At Liverpool's Club World Cup Win, Says Badminton Trophy Better

Tottenham Hotspur:

Hugo Lloris, Paulo Gazzaniga, Danny Rose, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Davinson Sánchez, Eric Dier, Kyle Walker-Peters. Serge Aurier, Ben Davies, Heung-Min Son, Harry Winks, Erik Lamela, Victor Wanyama, Moussa Sissoko, Giovani Lo Celso, Ryan Sessegnon, Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen, Lucas Moura, Tanguy Ndombele, Harry Kane, Troy Parrott.

Also Read | Carlo Ancelotti Compares Moise Kean's Spell At Everton With That Of Platini's At Juventus