OFC Vs BFC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Hero Indian Super League Preview

Odisha FC take on Bengaluru FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim for match number 31 of the Hero Indian Super League. The fixture will be played on Thursday, December 17 at 7:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our OFC vs BFC Dream11 prediction, OFC vs BFC Dream11 team and the probable OFC vs BFC playing 11.

OFC vs BFC live: OFC vs BFC Dream11 prediction and preview

Odisha have failed to score in four of their five matches this season and will look to turn things around when they take on an in-form Bengaluru FC who are unbeaten so far and look ahead to another favourable result. Odisha FC looked promising with the squad they assembled ahead of this season, but a month into the tournament we see a different picture with the club languishing 10th out of 11 in the standings with just one point from five matches.

Speaking ahead of the game to the Media Teams Bengaluru head coach Carles Cuadrat said, "Teams like Odisha FC are very dangerous, and we are all conscious of that. We know that they have been fighting for the points, it was not happening until now but one of these days they will win a game because they have the quality. They have a good head coach, good players and so it has to happen. So, there is no question that we are ready for the game and we are not overconfident”.

Also Read | Mourinho, Klopp CLASH After Liverpool's Epic Win Vs Spurs To Top Premier League Standings

OFC vs BFC live: Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC Head-to-Head

Odisha FC and Bengaluru FC have met twice before, with Bengaluru FC emerging victorious on both instants. The first game ended in a 1-0 win, while the second game was a 3-0 triumph for the Blues.

Also Read | Real Madrid Ultras Attack Atletico Madrid Fans At Bar After Full-time Whistle: Reports

OFC vs BFC Dream11 prediction: Probable OFC vs BFC playing 11

Odisha FC probable 11 - Arshdeep Singh; Shubham Sarangi, Jacob Tratt, Steven Taylor, George D'Souza; Vinit Rai, Gaurav Bora, Cole Alexander; Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu

Bengaluru FC probable 11 - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Harmanjot Khabra, Rahul Bheke, Juanan, Aashique Kuruniyan; Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Dimas Delgado; Cleiton Silva, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri

OFC vs BFC live: Top picks for OFC vs BFC Dream11 team

OFC vs BFC live: Odisha FC top picks

Diego Mauricio

Jacob Tratt

OFC vs BFC live: Bengaluru FC top picks

Sunil Chhetri

Juanan

Also Read | India To Submit Bid For Hosting 2027 AFC Asian Cup; To Compete With Iran, Saudi & Qatar

OFC vs BFC Dream11 prediction: OFC vs BFC Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Defenders - Jacob Tratt, Steven Taylor, Rahul Bheke, Juanan (VC)

Midfielders - Dimas Delgado, Aashique Kuruniyan, Vinit Rai

Forwards - Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri (C), Diego Mauricio

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe Dons New Hairstyle, Sums It Up With Goal Against Lorient: WATCH

Note: The above OFC vs BFC Dream11 prediction, OFC vs BFC Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The OFC vs BFC Dream11 team and OFC vs BFC Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: ISL Media