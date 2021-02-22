Osasuna Vs Sevilla Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga Preview

Osasuna welcome Sevilla on Matchday 24 of the ongoing LaLiga campaign on Monday, The LaLiga tie is set to be played on February 22 at the Estadio El Sadar with the kickoff scheduled for 1:30 AM (Tuesday, February 23) according to IST. Let's have a look at the Osasuna vs Sevilla live stream, playing 11, and other details of this encounter.

Osasuna walk into the match as the 13th-ranked team on the LaLiga table as the hosts have managed to register six wins, seven draws and 10 losses this season so far. With 25 points from 23 matches, Jagoba Arrasate's men walk into the game following a great run of form having lost only one game in their last five outings. They will start the match brimming with confidence banking on back-to-back wins against Eibar and Levante respectively and will be hoping to continue working on their positive momentum while looking for their third straight win on Monday.

Sevilla on the other hand are currently positioned fourth in LaLiga standings. The reigning Europa League champions have collected 45 points with 14 wins in 22 games this season and will be hoping to continue on their fantastic run of form. Julen Lopetegui's men saw their nine-game winning run come to an end when they suffered a narrow 3-2 loss against Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash in their last outing. The visitors will be focused on shrugging off their loss ad itching to get back to winning ways during their visit to Pamplona.

Osasuna vs Sevilla team news: Predicted Playing 11

Osasuna - Sergio Herrera, David Garcia, Aridane Hernandez, Nacho Vidal, Juan Cruz, Inigo Perez, Lucas Torro, Ruben Garcia, Jon Moncayola, Roberto Torres, Jonathan Calleri

Sevilla- Yassine Bounou, Diego Carlos, Jules Kounde, Jesus Navas, Sergio Escudero, Fernando, Ivan Rakitic, Juan Jordan, Youssef En-Nesyri, Suso, Alejandro Gomez.

Where to watch Osasuna vs Sevilla live in India?

There will be no live telecast of the game in India. However, fans can watch Osasuna vs Sevilla live stream on the official LaLiga page on Facebook. Live scores and updates will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Osasuna vs Sevilla prediction

Both teams will start the match following a contrasting run of forms. Sevilla will start the match as heavy favourites and will most likely claim all three points and walk away with the win at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Osasuna 0-2 Sevilla