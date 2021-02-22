Pachuca Vs Guadalajara Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Liga MX Live

Pachuca (PAC) and Guadalajara (GUD) will clash in the upcoming game of the Liga MX. The match will be played at the Estadio Hidalgo in Pachuca, Mexico. The PAC vs GUD live streaming is scheduled to begin on Monday, February 22 at 9:00 PM local time (Tuesday, February 23 at 8:30 AM IST). Here is our Pachuca vs Guadalajara prediction, information on how to watch Pachuca vs Guadalajara live in India and where to catch Pachuca vs Guadalajara live scores.

Liga MX table: Pachuca vs Guadalajara preview

Guadalajara are currently at the fourteenth spot of the Liga MX standings with six points. José Macías and team have played six games so far in the tournament, winning one and losing two (three draws). Pachuca, on the other hand, are at the basement spot of the table with only two points and a win-loss record of 0-4 (two draws).

Where to watch Pachuca vs Guadalajara live stream: Pachuca vs Guadalajara prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our PAC vs GUD prediction is that Guadalajara will come out on top in this contest.

Pachuca vs Guadalajara live stream: Pachuca vs Guadalajara team news

Both Pachuca and Guadalajara will enter the Estadio Hidalgo with almost the same line-up as neither of them has reported any injury or suspension.

👊🏼 | No hay más, no hay otro objetivo... ¡Contra Chivas salimos a dejar la vida por la camiseta y por Pachuca! 🤍💙



Mañana nos medimos en la J7 del #Guard1anes2021 👇🏼 — Club Pachuca (@Tuzos) February 21, 2021

Where to watch Pachuca vs Guadalajara live stream: how to watch Pachuca vs Guadalajara live

The Pachuca vs Guadalajara match will not be televised in India. As of now, there is also no official Liga MX live stream available in the country. Fans in the UK can watch the Pachuca vs Guadalajara live stream on bet365. However, live scores and updates can be found on the social media handles and websites of both teams.

Mexico date and time: Monday, February 22 at 9:00 PM

India date and time: Tuesday, February 23 at 8:30 AM

Venue: Estadio Hidalgo, Pachuca, Mexico

Liga MX table: Pachuca vs Guadalajara squad

Pachuca vs Guadalajara team news: Pachuca squad

Oscar Ustari, Franco Torgnascioli, Carlos Moreno, Jose Eulogio Téllez, Matías Catalán, Kevin Álvarez, Miguel Tapias, Emmanuel García, Miguel Herrera, Gustavo Cabral, Óscar Murillo, Efraín Orona, Víctor Guzman, Santiago Mosquera, Érick Aguirre, Jorge Hernández, Luis Chavez, Felipe Pardo, Romario Ibarra, Jahaziel Marchand, Eduardo Mustre, Roberto de la Rosa, Cristian Souza, Ismael Sosa, Roberto Nurse, Erick Sanchez, Mauro Quiroga, Leonardo Ramos, Josué Gómez, Almir Lira, Bruce El Mesmari, Bryan González

Pachuca vs Guadalajara team news: Guadalajara squad

Raul Gudino, Antonio Rodríguez, Miguel Jiménez, Alejandro Mayorga, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Antonio Briseño, Miguel Ponce, Hiram Mier, Cristian Calderón, José Madueña, Juan Aguayo, Jesús Molina, Isaac Brizuela, Jesús Sánchez, Jesús Angulo, Fernando Beltrán, Alan Torres, Sergio Flores, Carlos Cisneros, Zahid Muñoz, José De Jesús González, César Huerta, Alexis Vega, José Macías, Ángel Zaldívar, Uriel Antuna, Ronaldo Cisneros, Oribe Peralta

