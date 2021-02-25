Perth Glory Vs Sydney Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, W-League Live

Sydney FC defeated Adelaide United in the Women's League to stay atop the league standings. The league leaders look to continue their fine run of form as they square off against Perth Glory on Thursday, February 25, 2021. Here are the Perth Glory vs Sydney live stream details, prediction, team news and other key details of the match.

Also Read | Man United transfer news: Red Devils send scout to Sevilla to keep tab on Jules Kounde

Where to watch Perth Glory vs Sydney live?

There will be no official broadcast for the W-League in India. But the Perth Glory vs Sydney live stream will be available on the official My Football YouTube channel and App. The live scores and match developments will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on where to watch Perth Glory vs Sydney live:

Venue: Dorrein Gardens

Date: Thursday, February 25, 2021

Time: 4.05 PM IST

Perth Glory vs Sydney prediction and preview

For updates, lineups, news and more, make sure you keep an eye on the Match Centre for our away @WLeague clash against Perth tonight 👀#SydneyIsSkyBlue #PERvSYD — Sydney FC (@SydneyFC) February 25, 2021

Perth Glory have endured to their worst start in the W-League this season. They were handed a humiliating 4-0 defeat by Brisbane Roar in the previous game. On the other hand, Sydney FC lead the way in the competition. They defeated Adelaide United in the previous game with Remy Siemsen and Cortnee Vine scoring for the league leaders.

Also Read | De Gea transfer: Man United doubt shotstopper's hefty-wage worth, keen on selling him

Perth Glory vs Sydney team news

Patricia Charalambous and Sarah Morgan have been omitted from the Perth Glory due to unknown reasons. Gemma Craine is out for the entire course of the season due to a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, Jamie-Lee Gale and Katarina Jukic have been promoted to fill in the boots of the absentees.

Sydney FC will miss out on Teresa Polias with work commitment cited as the official reason for her absence. Liz Ralston and Katie Offer have been excluded from the squad citing their respective injuries. In a major relief for the team, Ellie Brush returns to the squad after recovering from an injury.

Also Read | Man United transfer news: PL giants set to look beyond Jadon Sancho in 2021 summer window

Perth Glory vs Sydney probable XIs

Perth Glory: Lily Alfeld, Natasha Rigby, Sarah Carroll, Elizabeth Anton, Deborah-Anne De la harpe, Malia Steinmetz, Caitlin Doeglas, Hana Lowry, Marianna Tabain, Taneesha Sinead Pascoe Baker, Alexia Moreno

Sydney FC: Jada Mathyssen-Whyman, Charlize Jayde Rule, Charlotte Mclean, Natalie Tobin, Ally Green, Teresa Polias, Cortnee Vine, Clare Wheeler, Taylor Ray, Princess Ibini-Isei, Remy Siemsen

W-League standings update

Perth Glory have racked up no victories after five games this season. Glory have managed just one point this season with a draw against Canberra United, while they succumbed to defeats on four occasions. They sit at the bottom of the W-League standings. On the other hand, Sydney FC lead the points chart with 21 points in eight games, having conceded just one defeat this season.

Perth Glory vs Sydney prediction

Sydney FC are the favourites to win the game against Perth Glory 3-0.

Also Read | Man United fans roast Anthony Martial after video of Solskjaer shouting circulates: WATCH

Note: The Perth Glory vs Sydney prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Sydney FC website