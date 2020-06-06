POL Vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Austrian Bundesliga Live

St Polten will go up against Austria Vienna in their next Austrian Bundesliga clash at the Vienna at NV Arena this weekend. Polten Squaring are currently on the third spot of the Austrian Bundesliga relegation round table, whereas Austria Vienna are currently leading the relegation round table with 15 points. POL vs AUS will commence on Saturday, June 6 at 8:30 pm IST. Fans can play the POL vs AUS Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the POL vs AUS Dream11 prediction, POL vs AUS Dream11 top picks and POL vs AUS Dream11 team.

POL vs AUS Dream11 team

POL vs AUS Dream11 top picks

Pak Kwang-Ryong (Captain) Husein Balic (Vice-captain) Daniel Luxbacher Monschein Alexander Grunwald Dominik Fitz

Squads for the POL vs AUS Dream11 team

POL vs AUS Dream11 team: St Polten

Thomas Vollnhofer, Christoph Riegler, Kilian Kretschmer, Michael Schimpelsberger, Sandro Ingolitsch, Kofi Schulz, Stefan Stangl, Christoph Klarer, Daniel Petrovic, Daniel Drescher, Ahmet Muhamedbegovic, Luan Leite, Luca Meisl, Nicolas Meister, Valentin Lamprecht, Alan Carius, George Davies, Daniel Schutz, Dominik Hofbauer, Martin Rasner, Daniel Luxbacher, Michael Ambichl, Robert Ljubicic, Christoph Messerer, Nico Gorzel, Lorenz Grabovac, Marcel Tanzmayr, Issiaka Ouedraogo, Pak Kwang-Ryong, Cory Burke

POL vs AUS Dream11 team: Austria Vienna

Mirko Kos, Patrick Pentz, Ivan Lucic, Stephan Zwierschitz, Christoph Martschinko, Caner Cavlan, Maudo Jarjue, Johannes Handl, Alexandar Borkovic, Christian Schoissengeyr, Michael Madl, Andreas Poulsen, Erik Palmer-Brown, Florian Klein, Patrick Wimmer, Dominik Prokop, Alexander Grunwald, Benedikt Pichler, Niels Hahn, Vesel Demaku, Thomas Ebner, James Jeggo, Maximilian Sax, Manprit Sarkaria, Dominik Fitz, Csaba Mester, Bright Edomwonyi, Christoph Monschein

POL vs AUS Dream11 prediction

Our POL vs AUS Dream11 prediction is that Austria Vienna will win this game.

Note: The POL vs AUS Dream11 prediction, POL vs AUS Dream11 top picks and POL vs AUS Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The POL vs AUS Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.