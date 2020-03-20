Premier League Clubs Set To Repay £762 Million To Broadcasters If Season Gets Cancelled

Premier League clubs are in massive trouble with the outspread of the coronavirus pandemic across the globe. They will have to reportedly repay a part of their revenue if the present season stands cancelled. There has been uncertainty over the on-going season amid the outbreak. The English top-flight competition has been suspended until April to avoid a further outbreak of the contagious virus.

Premier League suspended: Clubs to pay £762 million of Premier League broadcast revenue if season is cancelled

The FA, Premier League, EFL and women’s professional game, together with the PFA and LMA are committed to finding ways of resuming the 2019/20 football season as soon as it is safe and possible to do so



According to a report by The Athletic, representatives of the 20 Premier League clubs have been informed that £762 million will be lost in Premier League broadcast revenue amount if the season does not end as this would impact the Premier League TV ratings. An emergency meeting took place on Thursday, wherein certain clubs expressed their willingness to play the remaining games behind closed doors.

Premier League ratings: Is the Premier League cancelled?

There were certain questions after the meeting such as - 'Is the Premier League cancelled?' The emergency meeting has agreed to extend the competition’s suspension beyond the April 3 deadline. Premier League has now been suspended until April 30, but will not be cancelled.

Premier League suspended: Clubs agree to complete remaining fixtures

The Premier League meeting also saw stakeholders coming to an agreement when it comes to scrapping the rules that claim about the season coming to an end by June 30. Premier League clubs have reportedly agreed to play the remaining 92 games of the league behind closed doors, while every game will be broadcasted live on television. The suggestion also includes the idea of playing at two to three neutral venues at different times. The proposal includes using limited stadiums across the country. Using a minimum number of stadiums would ensure minimal deployment of medical and police personnel.

Premier League suspended: Broadcasters to impose fine on clubs?

Earlier, it was reported that broadcasters may look to impose a fine on the clubs if the season does not conclude on time. The current Premier League broadcasters' revenue is worth £3 billion over three seasons, for the 190 Premier League games in a season, Sky Sports have the rights to air 128 live matches while BT Sport can screen 52 games. However, there is a chance that the Premier League TV ratings could take a hit if the broadcasters make a decision to fine the clubs for not finishing the season before July 31 as stated in the agreement.

