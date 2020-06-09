Wilfried Zaha Claims Man United Did Not Support Him After Moyes' Daughter's Rumours

Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha recently opened about the rumours surrounding him and David Moyes daughter and his stint at Manchester United. Zaha was one of the star performers for Man United in their pre-season campaign ahead of the 2013-14 season but endured a difficult season at Old Trafford with rumours regarding an alleged relationship with David Moyes daughter circulating online. Eventually, Wilfried Zaha was shipped off to Crystal Palace after a solitary season at Man United, despite David Moyes' unceremonious sacking.

Wilfried Zaha claims Man United did not support him after rumours of him dating David Moyes daughter went viral

In a chat with ex-teammate and Man United legend Rio Ferdinand for The Locker Room, Wilfried Zaha opened up on his time at Old Trafford and claimed that he received no guidance from the club whatsoever in dealing with rumours regarding him and David Moyes daughter's alleged relationship. Zaha revealed he was struggling to deal with rumours of his alleged relationship with David Moyes daughter and added that the Man United media only got to him after he addressed those rumours on Twitter. The Crystal Palace star said that he had people telling him he was not getting game time due to the alleged Zaha and Moyes daughter affair. The Ivory Coast international added that to this day, people believe there was something between Wilfried Zaha and Moyes daughter, despite him not meeting her at all.

Loved sitting down with @wilfriedzaha for next episode of The Locker Room!! Honest chat man speaking on:



▪️Sir Alex Meeting In London

▪️Moyes Rumours

▪️Palace Confidence

▪️Arsenal Bid

▪️Ivory Coast over England

▪️Mental Stregnth



Live Now 👉🏽 https://t.co/ITPnT2Bozi pic.twitter.com/8rTIrAy63B — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) June 6, 2020

Wilfried Zaha reveals struggles as a teenager trying to live up to the £15m price tag

Wilfried Zaha openly admitted that he had trouble adjusting to the demands of a new city as a teenager and struggled to live up to his £15million price tag. Zaha was only 19 when he made the switch to Manchester and insisted that no one in the Man United hierarchy offered him any support or help during the traumatic period. Wilfried Zaha added that he was being benched for no reason when people started whispering rumours and his Twitter exploded.

The Crystal Palace star continued by saying that it was stressful because he was all alone in a new city and had nobody to speak to. Wilfried Zaha was loaned out ahead of the 2014-15 season before the move was made permanent by the Eagles. Since then, the Ivory Coast international has been on top form, scoring 31 goals and 42 assists during the five seasons at Selhurst Park.

