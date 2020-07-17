Real Madrid Fail Miserably To Recreate Messi-Suarez Penalty Amid VAR Controversy: WATCH

Real Madrid registered a 2-1 win over Villarreal at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano in Madrid to clinch their 34th LaLiga title. Karim Benzema's brace was enough to crown Real Madrid LaLiga champions on Thursday, despite Vicente Iborra scoring late in the game for the visitors. The French international's two-goal performance moved him closer to the Pichichi trophy, as he slotted home a controversial penalty increase Los Blancos' advantage to two goals 13 minutes before full-time.

Real Madrid LaLiga champions: Real fail to recreate Lionel Messi-Luis Suarez penalty

Real Madrid duo Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema hoped to provide fans with an exceptional moment from the LaLiga-sealing game but their move didn't exactly go to plan despite sealing the win. The Ramos-Benzema duo tried to wrap up the league title with a pass penalty, like the one we saw between Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez a few years ago. The pass penalty technique was introduced to the world by Barcelona legend Johan Cruyff and Jesper Olsen, with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez perfectly recreating it against Celta Vigo in 2016.

The Sergio Ramos penalty bore resemblance to the Thierry Henry and Robert Pires penalty combination, which disastrously went wrong during their clash against Man City in 2005. The Real Madrid captain chose to pass his penalty into the path of Karim Benzema, only for it to be ruled offside by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR). Luckily, the referees asked Real Madrid to retake the penalty due to encroachment, and Karim Benzema duly obliged, taking his LaLiga goal tally to 22 for the season, one behind leader Lionel Messi. The Barcelona captain is on a three-season winning streak and leads the chasing pack this season despite missing the early part of the season due to injury.

Ramos and Benzema try to re create Barcelona’s vingare goal but penalty is disallowed! pic.twitter.com/7Z4Pk4punK — Take Ballon D’or 2023 (@TechnicalTake26) July 16, 2020

Real Madrid Laliga champions: Los Blancos lift 34th LaLiga title

Zinedine Zidane spearheaded an extraordinary campaign for Real Madrid as Los Blancos lifted their 34th LaLiga title on Thursday. Real Madrid have accumulated 86 points from 37 games this season, seven more than arch-rivals Barcelona to clinch their first title since 2017. The Laliga win was Zidane's 11th major trophy as Real Madrid boss, having lifted the league title in 2017, three Champions Leagues and two Spanish Super Cups. Los Blancos will now have their sights on their trip to Manchester City, as they aim to overturn their 2-1 Champions Round of 16 deficit at the Etihad next month.

(Image Credit: Real Madrid, FC Barcelona Twitter)