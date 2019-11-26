PSG Striker Edison Cavani Teased Often By Father For Not Winning UEFA Champions League

The Uruguayan footballer, Edinson Cavani’s father, spoke about his son’s desperation towards winning the Champions League with his Ligue 1 club Paris Saint Germain in the 2018/19 season. Edinson Cavani’s Father Luis said that winning the Champions League trophy with Paris Saint Germain is the chief objective of the 32-year-old striker.

Cavani y el mensaje de su padre: "Vas a ganar todas las copas que hay en Francia, pero nunca una Champions. El fútbol no se gana con plata solamente". pic.twitter.com/WTUwjxZCmt — Fútbol en Movistar+ (@MovistarFutbol) November 26, 2019

No Champions League for Cavani

In an interview with Movistar programme, his father stated that Edinson Cavani had got a table at his house where he has his barbecues. On that table, he has written 'Paris-Saint Germain, European Champions 2019.’ Luis Cavani said that he nearly laughed his head off reading that and he also wrote 'Ha ha ha' underneath it, intending to mock his son Edinson Cavani of not winning the Champions League in 2019 with PSG.

"I told him: 'You'll win every trophy in France but you'll never win the Champions League...'" https://t.co/bSrjb95jz6 Cavani's father Luis says he nearly laughed his head off when he son announced he was going to be crowned European champions with PSG last year pic.twitter.com/dfOvSbivc8 — AS English (@English_AS) November 26, 2019

Cavani’s father stated that he doesn’t think that the PSG footballer read his reply and but he is sure that Cavani is going to rub that off soon. Luis feels that his son needs to be more realistic with his goals. He added that Edison always calls him a cynical person because Luis told him that he would never win a Champions League trophy. Luis stated that he had told Edison that he can win every single trophy in France but not the Champions League. Also, he added that in football you don’t win everything by just spending a lot of money, mocking Edinson Cavani’s club Paris Saint Germain.

Since joining PSG in 2013/2014, Edinson Cavani has won five Ligue 1 titles, four Coupes de France, seven Trophee des Champions and five Coupes de la Ligue titles. However, as his father. Luis pointed out that he has never won the Champions League with the French club even though they have made an enormous investment in winning it.

