The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

PSG Striker Edison Cavani Teased Often By Father For Not Winning UEFA Champions League

Football News

The Uruguayan footballer, Edinson Cavani’s father, spoke about his son’s desperation towards winning the UEFA Champions League with his Ligue 1 club PSG

Written By Akhil Nambiar | Mumbai | Updated On:
PSG

The Uruguayan footballer, Edinson Cavani’s father, spoke about his son’s desperation towards winning the Champions League with his Ligue 1 club Paris Saint Germain in the 2018/19 season. Edinson Cavani’s Father Luis said that winning the Champions League trophy with Paris Saint Germain is the chief objective of the 32-year-old striker.

Also Read | Griezmann Struggles Symptomatic Of A Barcelona Player Lacking Creativity

Also Read | Lokomotiv Moscow Vs Bayer Leverkusen: Predicted Lineups, Live Streaming Details

No Champions League for Cavani

In an interview with Movistar programme, his father stated that Edinson Cavani had got a table at his house where he has his barbecues. On that table, he has written 'Paris-Saint Germain, European Champions 2019.’ Luis Cavani said that he nearly laughed his head off reading that and he also wrote 'Ha ha ha' underneath it, intending to mock his son Edinson Cavani of not winning the Champions League in 2019 with PSG.

Also Read |  Lionel Messi Gets Angry Over Edinson Cavani After Uruguay Striker Offered To Fight Him

Also Read | Zlatan Ibrahimovic Hints His Next Move To A Swedish-club With An Instagram Post

Cavani’s father stated that he doesn’t think that the PSG footballer read his reply and but he is sure that Cavani is going to rub that off soon. Luis feels that his son needs to be more realistic with his goals. He added that Edison always calls him a cynical person because Luis told him that he would never win a Champions League trophy. Luis stated that he had told Edison that he can win every single trophy in France but not the Champions League. Also, he added that in football you don’t win everything by just spending a lot of money, mocking Edinson Cavani’s club Paris Saint Germain.

Also Read | HBI Vs GED Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Squad Updates

Since joining PSG in 2013/2014, Edinson Cavani has won five Ligue 1 titles, four Coupes de France, seven Trophee des Champions and five Coupes de la Ligue titles. However, as his father. Luis pointed out that he has never won the Champions League with the French club even though they have made an enormous investment in winning it.

Also Read | Did Lionel Messi 'beg' Neymar To Return To Barcelona After Semi-final Defeat Vs Liverpool?

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG