Qatar Vs Bangladesh Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, World Cup Qualifiers Live

Felix Bas' Qatar will face Jamie Day's Bangladesh at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha on Friday, December 4. The World Cup Qualification AFC Group E clash is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 pm local time (9:30 pm IST). Here's a look at the Qatar vs Bangladesh team news, Qatar vs Bangladesh live stream details and our Qatar vs Bangladesh prediction ahead of the game.

ALSO READ: Jose Mourinho Accuses Spurs Stars of Lacking Motivation After LASK Draw In Europa League

🇶🇦 Qatar 🆚 Bangladesh 🇧🇩



🏆 FIFA World Cup 2022 & AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers

📋 Second Round | Group E

🏟 Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium

📆 4 December 2020

⏰ 7 PM#AsianQualifiers #QFA #Qatar pic.twitter.com/lefwgbSRVl — Qatar Football Association 🇶🇦 (@QFA_EN) December 2, 2020

Qatar vs Bangladesh prediction and match preview

Qatar are currently at the top of their Group E standings, undefeated, with 13 points from five qualifying games played so far. This will be Qatar's first competitive game this year having failed to win in any of the three friendlies they've played so far in 2020. Qatar have the best defensive record in their group as well and conceded just one goal in their five games.

🇶🇦 Qatar 🆚 Bangladesh 🇧🇩



🌏 There is a solitary #WCQ fixture later today in Asia, with top meeting bottom in Group E 🏆@QFA_EN | @bff_football | @theafcdotcom — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 4, 2020

On the other hand, Bangladesh are at the bottom of Group E with just one point from their four games. Jamie Day's side have scored just two goals in four games and conceded eight goals. Bangladesh will be hoping to get their first win of the tournament tonight when they face Qatar despite being tipped as massive underdogs.

ALSO READ: Man United Transfer News: Red Devils NOT Interested In AC Milan Star Hakan Calhanoglu

Winning the group will assure Qatar of their place in the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Finals, which they can also achieve by finishing as one of the best four second-placed teams at the end of the second round of the Asian Qualifiers. Our Qatar vs Banglades prediction is a 3-0 win for Qatar.

Qatar vs Bangladesh team news, injuries and suspensions

Both teams have no reported injuries ahead of their clash on Friday night. Reigning AFC Player of the year Akram Afif is likely to start an attack for Qatar. Bangladesh will look towards their talismanic captain, Jamal Bhuyan for inspiration.

ALSO READ: UEFA Releases Its All-time Champions League XI; Fans React Over Missing Players

World Cup Qualifiers: How to watch Qatar vs Bangladesh live?

There will be no live stream or telecast of the Qatar vs Bangladesh game in India. However, fans can follow updates on the Twitter handles of both teams. Fans in the UAE can watch Qatar vs Bangladesh live on beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1.

ALSO READ: Former Real Madrid Winger Royston Drenthe Has Been Declared Bankrupt In Netherlands

Image Credits - fifa.com