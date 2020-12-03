Qatar World Cup: 40,000-seater Picturesque Al Rayyan Stadium To Be Inaugurated On Dec 18

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is less than two years away and the Gulf country has stepped up their preparations for the showpiece event. For the world's biggest showpiece event, the Middle Eastern country commissioned the construction of eight new stadiums of which four have been completed so far. The latest of the Qatar World Cup Stadiums to be completed is the Al Rayyan Stadium, which will be integrated on December 18, exactly two years to the date of the proposed Qatar 2022 World Cup final.

Qatar World Cup stadiums: 40,000-capacity Al Rayyan Stadium to be inaugurated on December 18

The Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) has announced the completion of the Al Rayyan Stadium, one of the eight venues to host the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The stadium based in the capital region of Doha will be inaugurated on Qatar National Day on December 18, exactly two years before the country hosts the FIFA World Cup final. The Al Rayyan stadium will house approximately 40,000 viewers will become the new home of Al Rayyan Sports Club and is the fourth Qatar 2022 tournament venue to open following Khalifa International, Al Janoub and Education City.

Mark your calendar 🗓 ⏰



The new home of Al Rayyan Sports Club & the 4th @FIFAWorldCup 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣2️⃣ 🇶🇦 venue is complete and due to be inaugurated on the proud occasion of Qatar National Day on 18th December 😍#StadiumWatchWednesday #2YearsToGo pic.twitter.com/5HacmKY1MW — #AsianCup2023 (@afcasiancup) December 2, 2020

Earlier this year, the newly constructed Al Rayyan Stadium was allotted host six group matches and a last-16 tie in the first-ever winter World Cup. The venue is adjacent to the Mall of Qatar and is within walking distance of Al Riffa Station, which is on Doha Metro’s Green Line. The 40,000 seater stadium's most striking feature is a glowing façade, composed of patterns that portray different aspects of Qatar. These include the importance of family, the beauty of the desert, native flora and fauna, and local and international trade which are brought together by a shield, depicting the strength and unity that is especially relevant to the city of Al Rayyan.

The Al Rayyan Stadium boasts of considerable sustainability and efficiency measures including the use of recycled building materials and retaining trees from the surrounding environment. The stadium was awarded a host of Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS) ratings, with many of its recycled construction materials coming from the deconstructed Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium at the site. In a statement on FIFA.com, H.E. Hassan Al Thawadi, Secretary-General of the SC said that inauguration of the Al Rayyan Stadium is another milestone on their road to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Thawadi said, "This stunning venue and the surrounding precinct will leave a fantastic legacy for Al Rayyan Sports Club and everyone who lives in this proud city". He further added that - “We are proud that our World Cup preparations remain on track, with 90 per cent of infrastructure projects completed. We look forward to unveiling more stadiums next year as we ensure that all tournament venues are delivered well in advance of the big kick-off".

(Image Courtesy: AFC Asian Cup Twitter)