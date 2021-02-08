Raheem Sterling Joins Messi And Aguero Among Players To Score 100 Goals Under Guardiola

Man City forward Raheem Sterling has joined an elite group by becoming only the third player, after Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero, to score 100 goals or more under Pep Guardiola. The English attacker achieved the incredible milestone during Man City's 4-1 demolition of Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday as Sterling headed in the visitors' third goal of the game. The victory for Man City moved Guardiola's men five points clear of second-placed Man United, with a game in hand.

Liverpool vs Man City: Cityzens end Anfield curse with dominant 4-1 win

Ilkay Gungodan blazed a first-half penalty but made amends for his miss from the spot in the second period as he converted from close range. Liverpool, though, did manage a response after the hour mark as Mohamed Salah converted from the spot after the Egyptian was brought down by Ruben Dias in the Man City penalty box. However, two costly errors from Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker gifted Man City the game as Gundogan grabbed his second of the night, while Sterling also got on the scoresheet.

Phil Foden wrapped up the convincing win with a thunderous effort in the 83rd minute to make it 4-1 and send Man City 10 points clear of Liverpool, with a game in hand. It was Man City's first win at Anfield since 2003 and the first time Liverpool lost three consecutive home league games since 1963. The Merseyside giants were previously unbeaten at Anfield in 68 games until Burnley ended that streak last month. A defeat against Brighton on Wednesday followed.

Raheem Sterling reaches 100 goal milestone under Pep Guardiola's guidance

Sterling's goal against his former club on Sunday was his 100th under Guardiola's management at Man City. Guardiola took charge of City in the summer of 2016, a year after Sterling made the switch to the Etihad. Sterling's first goal for City came in a 3-1 win over West Ham in August 2016.

After his goal at Anfield yesterday, Raheem Sterling became just the 3rd player to score 100 goals under Pep Guardiola:



🇦🇷 Lionel Messi (211)

🇦🇷 Sergio Agüero (120)

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Raheem Sterling (100)



What a player he's become under Pep. 👏 pic.twitter.com/af6o31uMAX — Oddschanger (@Oddschanger) February 8, 2021

The two-time Premier League champions have netted at least 15 top-flight goals in each of the last three seasons, having never gone past 10 before that. Last season, Sterling notched 31 goals across all competitions, which was the third year in succession he had notched a career-best figure.

Raheem Sterling has now reached double figures for goals in all six seasons that he has appeared in for #ManCity. 😍🔥 via @StatCity — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) February 3, 2021

The only two players that have scored 100 goals or more under Pep are Lionel Messi and Sterling's City teammate, Sergio Aguero. Messi scored an astonishing 211 goals during while Guardiola was in charge of Barcelona. Sergio Aguero hit the century club in August 2019 and has gone on to add 20 more goals ever since.

Image Credits - Raheem Sterling Instagram