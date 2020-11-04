RB Leipzig Vs PSG Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Preview

RB Leipzig welcome Paris Saint-Germain to the Red Bull Arena in Germany as they look to avenge last season's 3-0 Champions League semi-final loss against the same opponents. The RB Leipzig vs PSG live stream will begin on Wednesday, November 4 (Nov 5 in India) at 1:30 am IST. Here is the RB Leipzig vs PSG live stream information, RB Leipzig vs prediction and other Champions League news ahead of the encounter.

RB Leipzig vs PSG match preview

The hosts have lost two games on the trot after not losing a match all season before Man United went on the hunt. RB Leipzig were dismantled by Manchester United 5-0 in their last Champions League game, before succumbing to a surprise 1-0 loss to Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga. The results have left RB Leipzig third in the Group H standings, while their league loss meant that they are now third in the league table behind Bayern and Dortmund.

PSG, on the other hand, responded to their opening day 2-1 loss against Man United by beating Istanbul Basaksehir 2-0. The French champions come into the game on the back of a comfortable 3-0 win over Nantes at the weekend. Thomas Tuchel’s men sit at the top of the Ligue 1 standings with 21 points from nine games.

RB Leipzig vs PSG team news: Injury update

RB Leipzig: Amadou Haidara is available for the hosts after recovering from COVID-19. Fabrice Hartmann and Lucas Klostermann are unavailable with knee injuries while Konrad Laimer misses out due to an ankle problem. Marcel Hastenberg and Tyler Adams face late fitness tests ahead of the PSG game. In a big boost, Nordi Mukiele has returned to training and is available for the game.

PSG: PSG’s injury worries went from bad to worse after it was announced that Kylian Mbappe will miss the RB Leipzig clash with a hamstring problem. The Frenchman joins Neymar, Marco Verratti, Mauro Icardi, Juan Bernat and Julian Draxler on the treatment table.

RB Leipzig vs PSG team news: Probable playing 11

RB Leipzig: Gulasci; Henrichs, Orban, Upamecano, Angelino; Kampl, Sabitzer; Nkunku, Forsberg, Olmo; Poulsen

PSG: Navas; Florenzi, Diallo, Kimpembe, Kurzawa; Herrera, Marquinhos, Gueye; Sarabia, Di Maria, Kean

How to watch RB Leipzig vs PSG live in India?

The RB Leipzig vs PSG game will be telecast live on Sony TEN 3 and Sony TEN 3 HD in India. Fans can also logon to the SonyLIV app and website to watch the RB Leipzig vs PSG live stream online. For those who wish to follow the live scores, team news and real-time updates, they can follow the respective teams on social media.

RB Leipzig vs PSG prediction

According to our RB Leipzig vs PSG prediction, PSG are the favourites to win the game.

Image Credits: RB Leipzig Instagram, PSG Instagram