Real Madrid Vs Eibar Live Streaming In India, Team News, LaLiga Live Match Preview

LaLiga title contenders Real Madrid will host relegation-threatened Eibar in their first match of the LaLiga restart on Sunday. The Los Blancos would hope to shake off their rustiness continue their title challenge by starting with a win against minnows Eibar. Here is the Real Madrid vs Eibar live streaming details, LaLiga live match details, Real Madrid vs Eibar team news and their predicted line-ups.

Real Madrid vs Eibar live streaming: Real Madrid vs Eibar LaLiga Live preview

Real Madrid currently occupy the second spot of the LaLiga standings and are two points behind arch-rivals Barcelona. Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane would hope that his side can put together a decent run of form and clinch the LaLiga title with the league being dominated by Barcelona in recent times. The Los Blancos have won the LaLiga only twice in the current decade and would hope to end it with a win. Eibar are currently two points ahead of Mallorca, who occupy the last relegation slot, and would wish to mount an upset to move away from the drop zone further.

Real Madrid vs Eibar live streaming: Real Madrid vs Eibar team news

Real Madrid will be without summer signing Luka Jovic who has a calf injury that will rule him out till July. Reliable defender Nacho Fernandez will also miss the match against Eibar due to his muscle injury. Eibar’s Ivan Ramis suffered a knee injury earlier in the campaign and is expected to be sidelined for at least two more weeks. Gozalo Escalante will also miss the game due to suspension.

Real Madrid vs Eibar live streaming: Predicted line-ups

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Marcelo: Federico Valverde, Toni Kroos, Casemiro; Isco, Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard.

Eibar: Marko Dmitrovic; Anaitz Arbilla, Paulo Oliveira, Pedro Bigas, Rafa Soares; Pedro Leon, Pape Diop, Sebastian Cristoforo, Fabian Orellana; Sergi Enrich, Charles

Real Madrid vs Eibar live streaming: How to watch LaLiga Live in India?

LaLiga Fans can watch the Real Madrid vs Eibar live streaming on Facebook Watch. LaLiga will stream the entirety of the match on their official Facebook handle. There is no official telecast for LaLiga this season TV in India.

Real Madrid vs Eibar live streaming: Real Madrid vs Eibar LaLiga Live match details

When: Sunday 7:30 PM, June 14, 2020 (11:00 PM IST)

Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid Where to watch: Facebook Watch

LaLiga Live: Laliga Fixtures for the weekend