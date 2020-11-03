Real Madrid Vs Inter Milan Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Preview

Both Real Madrid and Inter Milan will be looking for their first Champions League win this season when they take on each other at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano. The Real Madrid vs Inter Milan live stream will begin on Tuesday night, November 3 (Wednesday morning in India) at 1:30 am IST. Here is the Real Madrid live stream information, our Real Madrid vs Inter Milan prediction and a look at the Real Madrid vs Inter Milan h2h record.

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan match preview

Real Madrid currently sit at the bottom of Group B with just one point from two games. Los Blancos surprisingly lost to a young Shakhtar side on opening day, before mounting a late comeback to salvage a 2-2 draw against Borussia Monchengladbach in their last European outing. Zinedine Zidane’s men have fared much better domestically and will be looking to carry that form into Europe. They come into this game on the back of a 4-1 win against Huesca.

Antonio Conte would probably have hoped to get more than two points on the board from his side’s first two games in the Champions League. The Nerazzurri played out an entertaining 2-2 draw on Matchday 1, before registering a 0-0 stalemate against Shakhtar last week.

Inter Milan face their toughest opposition of the group over their next two fixtures and will be looking to get some positive results to get their European campaign back on track. Internazionale are currently placed sixth in Serie A and drew 2-2 against Parma in their last game.

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan team news: Injury update

Real Madrid: Real Madrid’s defensive worries have worsened after it was revealed that Eder Militao has tested positive for COVID-19. Lucas Vazquez’s muscle problem means that the player will miss the game as well along with Dani Carvajal, Álvaro Odriozola and Nacho.

Inter Milan: Antonio Conte’s goalscoring machine Romelu Lukaku is doubtful for the game with a muscle strain and is unlikely to feature. Matías Vecino and Stefano Sensi are out of the game, while Milan Skriniar is back in training after recovering from COVID-19.

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan team news: Probable playing 11

Real Madrid: Courtois; Mendy, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Kroos, Casemiro, Valverde; Hazard, Benzema, Asensio

Courtois; Mendy, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Kroos, Casemiro, Valverde; Hazard, Benzema, Asensio Inter Milan: Handanovic; D'Ambrosio, De Vrij, Bastoni; Hakimi, Barella, Brozovic, Vidal, Perisic; Sanchez, Martinez

How to watch Real Madrid vs Inter Milan live in India?

The Real Madrid vs Inter Milan game will be telecast live on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD in India. For viewers who wish to watch the Real Madrid vs Inter Milan live stream online, they can do so by logging onto the SonyLIV app and website. Fans can also follow the respective teams on social media for team news and real-time updates.

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan prediction

According to our Real Madrid vs Inter Milan prediction, Real Madrid are the favourites to win the game. The hosts have an advantage when it comes to the Real Madrid vs Inter Milan h2h record, winning two games and drawing one out of three encounters, according to FC Tables.

Image Credits: Real Madrid Instagram, Inter Milan Instagram