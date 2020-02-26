RM Vs MCI Dream11 Champions League Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Squad

Manchester City have reached the Spanish capital for their Champions League 2019-20 Round of 16 clash against Real Madrid. The Blues of Manchester are undergoing a serious crisis with a two-year Champions League ban implemented on them by the UEFA. Meanwhile, Real Madrid are the biggest team in Champions League with 13 titles to their name. Without a doubt, it's going to be a difficult task for the defending Premier League champions.

After winning three back-to-back Champions League titles, Real Madrid were eliminated by Ajax in the Round of 16 stage last year. Nevertheless, the Los Blancos have successfully restructured under Zinedine Zidane and they have performed quite well in the season so far. Real Madrid have lost just twice in the Spanish top-flight and are only trailing behind Barcelona by 2 points. On the other hand, Manchester City have lost six times in the league and are behind Liverpool by 22 points. The clash is expected to be an interesting one.

RM vs MCI is scheduled on February 26 (February 27, 1:30 AM IST) at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium. Read more for RM vs MCI Dream11 prediction and RM vs MCI Dream11 top picks.

RM vs MCI Dream11 predictions

RM vs MCI Dream11 team (Full Squads)

RM vs MCI Dream11: Real Madrid full squad

Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Éder Militão, Sergio Ramos, Raphaël Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Álvaro Odriozola, Ferland Mendy, Eden Hazard, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Gareth Bale, Casemiro, Federico Valverde, James Rodríguez, Lucas Vázquez, Marco Asensio, Brahim Díaz, Isco, Karim Benzema, Luka Jovic, Mariano, Rodrygo, Vinícius Júnior

RM vs MCI Dream11: Manchester City full squad

Claudio Bravo, Ederson, Scott Carson, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, João Cancelo, Nicolás Otamendi, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Alpha Dionkou, Raheem Sterling, Ilkay Gündogan, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Leroy Sané, Bernardo Silva, David Silva, Fernandinho, Phil Foden, Tommy Doyle, Adrian Bernabe, Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Agüero, Riyad Mahrez, Eric García

RM vs MCI Dream11 Top Picks

Karim Benzema Sergio Aguero Kevin De Bryune

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.