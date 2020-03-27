Ruh Brest Vs Energetik-BGU Live Streaming Details, Team News And Predicted XIs

Ruh Brest host Energetik-BGU in a Matchday 2 clash of the Belarusian Premier League season. Ruh Brest are on the fifth spot of the Belarusian Premier League points table with a win in the only game played in the season so far. Ruh Brest have secured the only three points in the season after winning 1-0 against Dinamo Minsk. Ruh Brest have a goal difference of +1.

As for the Energetik-BGU, they are on the top spot of the Belarusian Premier League points table. Energetik-BGU won their first game of the Belarusian Premier League season. Energetik-BGU played against BATE in their opening match of the Belarusian Premier League season in which they scored thrice to win the clash against BATE. Energetik-BGU have a goal difference of 2

Belarusian Premier League live: Ruh Brest vs Energetik-BGU live streaming

The Ruh Brest vs Energetik-BGU live streaming will not be taking place in India. However, here are the other details about the match -

Competition: Belarusian Premier League Game: Ruh Brest vs Energetik-BGU Date and Timing: March 27, 2020, at 10:30 PM IST Venue: Stadyen DASK Brestski

Ruh Brest vs Energetik-BGU: Only league which is still taking place in the world

Virtually every sports league in Europe has shut down. The Belarusian Premier League is playing on as usual — fans and all. https://t.co/VBlwNmG3Ti — NYT Sports (@NYTSports) March 25, 2020

Ruh Brest vs Energetik-BGU team news

Ruh Brest vs Energetik-BGU team news: Ruh Brest full squad

Aleksandr Nechaev, Romaan Stepanov, Artem Denisenko, Vitali Gayduchik, Oleksiy Kovtun, Oleksandr Mihunov, Pavel Chelyadko, Ilya Kolpachuk, Artem Rakhmanov, Joao William, Igor Shumilov, Vladislav Shubovich, Maksim Chyzh, Chidi Osuchukwu, Yaroslav Oreshkevich, Sergey Tikhonovskiy, Vladislav Vasiljev, Pavel Sedko, Denis Grechikho, Bogdan Sadovskiy, Aleksey Antilevski, Dmitri Sibilev, Artem Kontsevoj, Artem Petrenko, Abdoulaye Diallo, Oleg Nikiforenko, Egor Bogomolskiy, Vladislav Morozov

Ruh Brest vs Energetik-BGU: Energetik-BGU full squad

Artur Lesko, Denis Sadovskiy, Artem Makavchik, Evgeni Yudchits, Artem Shkurdyuk, Pavel Shorats, Artem Sokol, Aleksey Nosko, Aleksandr Svirepa, Daniil Miroshnikov, Evgeni Vojna, Jasur Yakhshiboev, Jeremy Mawatu, Dmitri Girs, David Tweh, Victor Dias, Shakhboz Umarov, Vasili Sovpel, Dusan Bakic, Junior Atemengue, Aik Musahagian, Mukhammadzhon Loikov

