Ryan Giggs Yet To Sell £3.5m Mansion Despite Being On The Market For 18 Months: Report

Man United icon Ryan Giggs enjoyed a record-breaking career at Old Trafford after breaking into the first team in the early 90s. The Wales national team coach served the Red Devils for 23 years. winning 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League crowns among a host of other honours. While Ryan Giggs enjoyed a largely successful football career, his real estate game is on the wane as the 46-year-old is struggling to offload his mansion, 18 months after putting it up for sale.

Ryan Giggs selling house: Ryan Giggs mansion finds no buyers despite being on the market for 18 months

Ryan Giggs put his Greater Manchester mansion up for sale in January last year and has struggled to find suitors for his £3.5 million countryside pile. The Giggs mansion was bought by the Man United legend during his relationship with ex-wife Stacey in 2004. The pair finalised a £40 million divorce after it was revealed the Premier League legend had an affair with his brother Rhodri's wife Natasha Lever as well as Imogen Thomas. The Giggs mansion boasts of a lot of luxuries and bold designs and is still up for grabs with the Welshman keen on getting his hands off the house he once shared with his wife and children prior to their 2017 divorce.

1. Ryan Giggs is an astonishing 51 assists clear at the top of the rankings, consistently delivering over 22 seasons for @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/x0CzrkwNLt — Premier League (@premierleague) December 29, 2017

Ryan Giggs selling house: Inside the £3.5 million countryside Ryan Giggs mansion

The Ryan Giggs mansion boasts features five bedrooms, vibrant purple rooms, crushed velvet interiors, an indoor pool and an all-white and cream lavish bedroom with a Justin Bieber cut out. Potential buyers are met by an eye-catching entrance which centres around a sprawling staircase and possesses mood lighting and a table centrepiece when they enter the Giggs mansion. The Ryan Giggs mansion includes an indoor swimming pool, with a Jacuzzi at one end of the light and airy room with space for a seating area where one can just rest. One of the bedrooms is designed with many feminine touches including an Aubrey Hepburn poster and a Vogue magazine print. The room also has a life-size cutout of Justin Bieber.

The £3.5 million countryside pad features a lavish bar with plush purple seats, dark grey velvet couches and four diamante bar stools as well as a very well-stocked top shelf. The mansion also has a majestic purple dining room, which is complete with a faux candle chandelier, deep purple drapes and black floors and walls. The living area has a modern dining table with grey fabric seats, shadowed doors and lots of scope for family photos. The kitchen is equally svelte and modern, the lustrous black cupboards surround a stylish reef which encases a hob and breakfast bar while peering out onto the perfectly manicured gardens.

The garden unsurprisingly had a set of goalposts, as well as a flagstone patio area for BBQ parties. The mansion also had a Disney-themed playroom for kids.

Giggs selling house: Ryan Giggs net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Ryan Giggs net worth figure could be estimated to be around $60 million. The 46-year-old's net worth can be attributed to his wages from his time at Manchester United as player and coach and his time as Wales national team manager. During his career, the Welshman endorsed Reebok, Citizen Watches, Givenchy Fuji among a host of other brands. Ryan Giggs along with his Class of '92 teammates Nicky Butt, Paul Scholes, Phil Neville, Gary Neville purchased 10% stake each at Salford City FC, with David Beckham joining them in 2019. Peter Lim owns the rest of the 40% shares.

(Image Credit: fifa.com)