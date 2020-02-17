Bukayo Saka Has Assisted More Goals Than ANY Other Arsenal Player This Season

Arsenal finally got back to winning ways as Mikel Arteta's side scored four times to bank three points against Newcastle United on Matchday 26 of Premier League 2019-20. This was Arsenal's first win in five games after four back-to-back draws. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe, Mesut Ozil, and Alexandre Lacazette featured on the scoresheet to hand the Gunners the win in the second half. Arsenal's young star, Bukayo Saka stood out from the rest with his impressive performance at the Emirates stadium.

The 18-year-old's fascinating assist to Nicolas Pepe was his 8th of the 2019-20 season in all competitions. Bukayo Saka has provided more assists than any other Arsenal player in the on-going season. What's more impressive about the academy player is that Mikel Arteta is playing Bukayo Saka out of his original position. Bukayo Saka, who majorly plays as a left winger, is currently being utilised as a left-back as injuries have mounted at the club. However, he has adapted quite well in that position.

Bukayo Saka record this season with Arsenal

8 - Bukayo Saka has assisted eight goals in all competitions this season, two more than any teammate; he also has the most assists of any Premier League teenager this season. Bright. pic.twitter.com/C8ea17WbB2 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 16, 2020

Arsenal vs Newcastle United: Bukayo Saka against Newcastle United

Bukayo Saka had a 90% pass success rate. He won nine of his 14 duels and contributed his share during the attack. His assist to Pepe was a work of art and it shows that he can achieve big things in the coming years.

Wow Lazaro just got DESTROYED by 18 year old Bukayo Saka for the Arsenal goal pic.twitter.com/Ztzzt5w47f — Uncle Sharma (@RSharmzz) February 16, 2020

Bukayo Saka's reaction to his nutmeg on Lazaro