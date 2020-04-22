Samir Nasri Slams France Coach Deschamps, Says Pep Guardiola Would Do Much Better

Former Arsenal, Manchester City midfielder and France international Samir Nasri has slammed national team coach Didier Deschamps. Samir Nasri and Didier Deschamps are known for their bitter relationship when the midfielder represented France and has often spoken against the manager who guided France to 2018 World Cup victory, most of the time leading to a public fallout.

Samir Nasri wants Pep Guardiola to manage France

Le plus jeune des Olympiens ayant franchi cette barre symbolique est @SamNasri19 ✨pic.twitter.com/Xz53H3ANAp — Olympique de Marseille (@OM_Officiel) January 10, 2020

Samir Nasri has claimed that Deschamps should step down as the national team coach and current Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola should take up the reins. He further claimed that Guardiola's appointment will bring about a fine balance in the squad. Nasri is reported to enjoy a great relationship with the Spanish tactician but did not feature under him as he left while Guardiola joined City.

Samir Nasri doesn't like Deschamps' team build-up plans

Samir Nasri, during an Instagram live session, claimed that he was happy with France winning the 2018 World Cup. However, he asserted that there still remain some flaws, mocking the manager. Nasri stated that Deschamps possesses the ability to build three world-class teams, though he has the right not to like it.

Samir Nasri heaps praise on Man City boss Pep Guardiola

Samir Nasri clarified that he has friends in the France national team all of whom deserved to win the World Cup. However, a manager like Pep Guardiola managing the French national team would bring about several changes in the way they play at present (under Deschamps), claiming that people would enjoy the Pep Guardiola style football.

Samir Nasri questions Karim Benzema's France 2018 World Cup squad exclusion

Samir Nasri was omitted from the 2014 World Cup squad after which he resigned from national team duty. He also slammed Deschamps for leaving out Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema and Valladolid's Hatem Ben Arfa from the team's 2016 Euro squad as well as the France 2018 World Cup squad.

