SCH Vs STU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bundesliga Preview

FC Schalke will be desperate to record their first league win since January when they welcome VfB Stuttgart to the Arena AufSchalkeon this week. The game will be played on Friday, October 30 (Saturday morning for Indian viewers) at 1:00 am IST. Here's a look at our SCH vs STU Dream11 prediction, SCH vs STU Dream11 team and the probable SCH vs STU playing 11.

SCH vs STU live: SCH vs STU Dream11 prediction and preview

Schalke come into this game on the back of a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Borussia Dortmund while VfB Stuttgart drew 1-1 with Koln. FC Schalke were not long ago a team that used to play in European competitions but have not won a single game since the turn of the year and this season have drawn one and lost four of their five games.

VfB Stuttgart lost their season opener but have been undefeated in their last four, winning two and drawing two and will look to get the better of a side that are yet to win a league game this season. Based on recent form, our SCH vs STU Dream11 prediction is a VfB Stuttgart win, as they are in a good form

Also Read | Willian Admits Mikel Arteta's Tactics Have Left Him 'frustrated' At Arsenal

SCH vs STU live: FC Schalke vs Vfb Stuttgart Head-to-Head

The two sides have faced each other 44 times across all competitions. Most recently, the two sides faced each other in 2019 with the match ending in a goalless draw. However, the three previous meetings prior to the 2019 game were won by Schalke. Schalke may be 21 league games without a win, but they have more victories against Stuttgart, 38, than they do against any other Bundesliga club.

Due to the infection rate in Gelsenkirchen, Friday's game against VfB Stuttgart will now be played behind closed doors. ☹️#S04 | #S04VfB pic.twitter.com/D204Z9N3Mg — FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) October 27, 2020

Also Read | Man City Have Two Of The Top 10 Most Valuable Players By Market Value In World Football

SCH vs STU Dream11 prediction: Probable SCH vs STU playing 11

FC Schalke probable 11 - T. Ronnow; Ludewig, Sane, Nastasic, Oczipka; Bentaleb, Mascareli, Harit; Skrzybski, Ibisevic, Raman

- T. Ronnow; Ludewig, Sane, Nastasic, Oczipka; Bentaleb, Mascareli, Harit; Skrzybski, Ibisevic, Raman Vfb Stuttgart probable 11 - Kobel; Stenzel, Karazor, Kempf; Warnangituka, Mangala, Endo, Coulibaly; Didavi, Castro; Kalajdzic

Also Read | WOL Vs CRY Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Live

SCH vs STU live: Top picks for SCH vs STU Dream11 team

SCH vs STU live: FC Schalke top picks

Matija Nastasic

Vedad Ibisevic

SCH vs STU live: VFB Stuttgart top picks

Gonzalo Castro

Daniel Didavi

SCH vs STU Dream11 prediction: SCH vs STU Dream11 team

Goalkeeper -Kobel

Defenders - Karazor, Kempf, Nastasic, Oczipka

Midfielders - Bentaleb, Harit, Warnangituka (VC), Coulibaly, Castro (C)

Forward - Ibisevic

Also Read | Tottenham Trolled Online After Shock Defeat To Antwerp In The Europa League

Note: The above SCH vs STU Dream11 prediction, SCH vs STU Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SCH vs STU Dream11 team and SCH vs STU Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: VFB Stuttgart Twitter