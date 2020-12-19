SEV Vs VLD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, LaLiga Match Preview

Sevilla lock horns with Real Valladolid at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium. The fixture will be played on Saturday, December 19 (Sunday morning for Indian viewers) at 1:30 AM IST. Here's a look at our SEV vs VLD Dream11 prediction, SEV vs VLD Dream11 team and the probable SEV vs VLD playing 11.

SEV vs VLD live: SEV vs VLD Dream11 prediction and preview

Julen Lopetegui's Sevilla have won four out of their last five La Liga games and sit sixth in the league table. They come up against 17th placed Real Valladolid who have failed to win nine of their last ten away matches. Real Valladolid have however been in good touch, having picked up ten points from a possible 15 to escape the relegation zone. Julen Lopetegui will likely have to make do without Jesus Navas, Tomas Vaclik, Sergio Escudero and Munir, who are all struggling with injuries. Based on recent form our SEV vs VLD match prediction is that Sevilla will be the favourites to pick up another three points.

SEV vs VLD live: Sevilla vs Real Valladolid Head-to-Head

Sevilla are undefeated in their last seven matches against Real Valladolid in all competitions.

SEV vs VLD Dream11 prediction: Probable SEV vs VLD playing 11

Sevilla probable 11 - Yassine Bono; Marcos Acuña, Diego Carlos, Jules Kounde, Aleix Vidal; Joan Jordan, Fernando, Ivan Rakitic; Suso, Youssef En-Nesyri, Lucas Ocampos

Real Valladolid probable 11 - Jordi Masip; Javi Sánchez, Joaquin, Bruno Gonzalez, Nacho; Fabian Orellana, Pablo Hervías, Ruben Alcaraz, Oscar Plano; Shon Weissman, Marcos Andre

SEV vs VLD live: Top picks for SEV vs VLD Dream11 team

SEV vs VLD live: Sevilla top picks

Youssef En-Nesyri

Ivan Rakitic

SEV vs VLD live: Real Valladolid top picks

Shon Weissman

Fabian Orellana

SEV vs VLD Dream11 prediction: SEV vs VLD Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Yassine Bono

Defenders - Marcos Acuña, Diego Carlos, Nacho, Joaquin

Midfielders - Fernando, Ivan Rakitic, Pablo Hervías, Fabian Orellana

Forwards - Youssef En-Nesyri (C), Shon Weissman (VC)

Note: The above SEV vs VLD Dream11 prediction, SEV vs VLD Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SEV vs VLD Dream11 team and SEV vs VLD Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Sevilla Twitter