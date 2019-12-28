SOU Vs CRY Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Southampton host Crystal Palace for their Matchday 20 clash in the Premier League (PL) 2019-20 season. Southampton are currently on the 14th spot of the points table with just 6 wins in 19 games (Draws 3, Losses 10). Ralph Hasenhüttl's side have a total of 21 points to their name. The Saints have won thrice in their last 5 games. The hosts have found the net 23 times this season and conceded 37 goals. They have a negative goal difference of -14.

As for Crystal Palace, they are on the 9th spot of the points table with 7 wins in 19 games (Draws 5, Losses 7). The Eagles have lost just once in their last 5 games. Crystal Palace have managed to bag a total of 26 points in the season with a goal difference of (-4). The match is scheduled for Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 8:30 PM (IST) at the St Mary's Stadium. Here's the SOU vs CRY Dream11 prediction.

SOU vs CRY Dream11 Team and Prediction

Goalkeeper

V Guaita (CRY) (Points: 40)

Defenders

P v Aanholt (CRY) (Points: 46) (Vice-Captain)

J Tomkins (CRY) (Points: 23)

C Soares (SOU) (Points: 21)

J Vestergaard (SOU) (Points: 20)

Midfielders

W Zaha (CRY) (Points: 40)

J Ward-Prowse (SOU) (Points: 48) (Captain)

L Milivojevic (CRY) (Points: 24.5)

Forwards

J Ayew (CRY) (Points: 36.5)

D Ings (SOU) (Points: 39)

S Long (SOU) (Points: 6.5)

Crystal Palace start as favourites to win the game.

Note: These predictions are made from our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results in your game.

SOU vs CRY Squads

Southampton:

Alex McCarthy, Angus Gunn, Maya Yoshida, Jannik Vestergaard, Jack Stephens, Ryan Bertrand, Jan Bednarek, Cédric Soares, Moussa Djenepo, Oriol Romeu, James Ward-Prowse, Stuart Armstrong, Sofiane Boufal, Nathan Redmond, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Kevin Danso, Yan Valery, Shane Long, Danny Ings, Che Adams, Michael Obafemi, Daniel N'Lundulu.

Crystal Palace:

Wayne Hennessey, Stephen Henderson, Vicente Guaita, Joel Ward, Patrick van Aanholt, James Tomkins, Scott Dann, Cheikhou Kouyaté, Mamadou Sakho, Jeff Schlupp, Gary Cahill, Ryan Inniss, Martin Kelly, Jairo Riedewald, Luka Milivojevic, Max Meyer, Wilfried Zaha, James McArthur, James McCarthy, Víctor Camarasa, Jordan Ayew, Andros Townsend, Christian Benteke, Connor Wickham.

