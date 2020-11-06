Southampton Vs Newcastle Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Preview

Southampton will lock horns with Newcastle United on Matchday 8 of the Premier League. The match will be played at the St Mary's Stadium and will kick off at 1:30 am IST on Friday night, November 6 (Nov 7 in India). Here's a look at the Southampton vs Newcastle live stream details, team news and our match prediction for the same.

Also Read: Brighton Vs Burnley Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Preview

Southampton vs Newcastle prediction and preview

Southampton have been in fine form so far this campaign and find themselves fifth in the Premier League standings. The Saints have won four of their seven games so far and are unbeaten since their 5-2 loss to Tottenham in September. Newcastle on the other hand are languishing in the midtable spots, with 11 points so far in seven games.

The Magpies registered a surprise 2-1 over Everton with Callum Wilson netting a late winner last week. Southampton are favourites for the clash against Newcastle, but the visitors could pull off an upset as they did against Everton last time out.

Also Read: Solskjaer Becoming Increasingly ‘withdrawn’ At Man United training Sessions: Reports

Southampton bound ✈️🌧 pic.twitter.com/AjpVWwncrY — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) November 6, 2020

Southampton vs Newcastle team news

Ralph Hasenhuttl's side were dealt a major blow with star striker Danny Ings set to face a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Jan Bednarek, Ryan Bertrand and Ibrahima Diallo are all doubts for the clash against Newcastle, while Mohammed Salisu is not yet fit to make his debut.

Steve Bruce, on the other hand, will miss the services of long-term absentees Jonjo Shelvey, Martin Dubravka, Matt Ritchie and Dwight Gayle. Ryan Fraser and Isaac Hayden could return to the starting line-up after appearances from the bench last time out.

Also Read: LaLiga Fixtures, Schedule, Matchday 9 Preview As Barcelona Try To Recover From Poor Start

Southampton vs Newcastle predicted XI

Southampton : Alex McCarthy; Kyle Walker-Peters, Jannik Vestergaard, Jack Stephens, Ryan Bertrand; Nathan Redmond, James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Stuart Armstrong; Theo Walcott, Che Adams

: Alex McCarthy; Kyle Walker-Peters, Jannik Vestergaard, Jack Stephens, Ryan Bertrand; Nathan Redmond, James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Stuart Armstrong; Theo Walcott, Che Adams Newcastle: Karl Darlow; Jamaal Lascelles, Fabian Schar, Federico Fernandez; Jacob Murphy, Isaac Hayden, Jeff Hendrick, Jamal Lewis; Allan Saint-Maximin, Callum Wilson, Ryan Fraser.

How to watch Southampton vs Newcastle live?

The live telecast of Southampton vs Newcastle will be available on Star Sports Select 2 in India. The Southampton vs Newcastle live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. For fans who wish to follow the game’s live scores, they can follow the respective teams on social media. The match begins at 1:30 AM IST on Friday night.

Also Read: Premier League Fixtures, Schedule, Matchday 8 Preview As Man City & Liverpool Lock Horns

(Image Courtesy: Newcastle, Southampton Instagram)