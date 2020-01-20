Steve Bruce Confirms Two Long Term Injuries For The Magpies

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce, on Monday, confirmed that the club has lost two players due to injuries for the rest of the season. The confirmation came during the press conference before the match against Everton.

Injury troubles for the Magpies

Steve Bruce has started his press conference with an update on the injury to Jetro Willems.



“It’s what we feared. He’s ruptured his ACL and will miss, obviously, the rest of the season. He’s been a very decent player for us and we’ll miss him. We wish him a speedy recovery." pic.twitter.com/tpH67a3YCP — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 20, 2020

Bruce said that Jetro Willems and Paul Dummett are both out for the rest of the season. Willems suffered an anterior cruciate ligament tear whereas Dummett suffered a tendon injury.

Speaking on Willems' future at the club and the treatment that he will receive, Bruce said, "The big thing now is the welfare of Jetro and letting him get his head around it. We need to let him have the operation and let him recover."

He further added, "We’ll review the whole situation in a few weeks but it’s all too raw at the moment to speculate or comment on. He obviously belongs to Frankfurt and our doctor has been in touch with theirs. It’s now a conversation between those two. He’s their player so the parent club will have the final word on it [where/how he will be treated]."

Newcastle United had a successful weekend since they defeated Chelsea 1-0 on Saturday, courtesy a goal by Issac Hayden in the fourth minute of the injury time. The Magpies boss reflected upon the win and said that it was a great couple of minutes for his team and that it was a big win.

"It was a great couple of minutes. The one thing we did do was defend fantastically well and I don’t think it’s a fluke. We’ve done it now very often against the big boys & I won’t hide that we try to be difficult to beat & try to play on the counter-attack.”

It was an important victory for Newcastle United since it was the first victory in the last five matches. United are 12th on the Premier League table with 29 points from 23 matches.

