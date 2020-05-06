Turkish Super Lig Set To Resume On June 12, Confirms TFF President Nihat Ozdemir

The Turkish football federation confirmed the resumption date of the Turkish Super Lig is set for June 12. The outbreak of coronavirus in Turkey led to the suspension of the Turkish Super Lig on March 18 as the spread of COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the sporting events. However, Ozdemir, President of the Turkish Football Federation revealed that the Turkish Super Lig will resume next month.

Coronavirus in Turkey: Turkish Football Federation suspended Super Lig in March

The Turkish Football Federation announced the immediate suspension of the Turkish Super Lig on March 18. The reason for suspending the Turkish Super Lig was due to the outbreak of coronavirus in Turkey. The rise of coronavirus deaths in Turkey forced the Turkish Super Lig to shut shop for an indefinite period of time. The Turkish Football Federation was one of the last boards in Europe to decide to suspend their domestic league. However, it appears that Turkey could end up being the nation that brings football back sooner than its neighbours.

Coronavirus in Turkey: Turkish Football Federation confirms Super Lig resumption

The resumption of the Turkish Super Lig was confirmed by the Turkish Football Federation this week. On Wednesday, May 6, Nihat Ozdemir revealed the decision to restart the Turkish Super Lig including the three lower leagues as early as mid-June. The 70-year-old chief also hoped the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul will host the Champions League final in August with the game having originally being scheduled for May 30.

TFF Başkanı Nihat Özdemir: "Liglerimizin başlama tarihi 12 Haziran. Daha 35 gün var. Ve ben inanıyorum ki 35 gün değil, önümüzdeki 15 gün sonra dahi Türkiye'nin sağlık açısından şartlarının daha iyi noktaya geleceğini göreceğiz." — Süper Lig #EvdeKal (@TFFSuperLig) May 6, 2020

Trabzonspor are currently at the top of the Turkish Super Lig table but share the same number of points (53) with Basaksehir. Galatasaray are in third with 50 points heading into the final eight games. The plan is to conclude the Turkish Super Lig season behind closed doors before July 26.

Coronavirus in Turkey: Coronavirus deaths in Turkey

According to Worldometer, the COVID-19 crisis has affected over 3.75 million citizens all over the world. However, the deaths due to coronavirus in Turkey recently crossed 3,500. There are still over 73,200 active cases of coronavirus in Turkey.

