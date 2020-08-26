SYD Vs PG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, A-League Live

A-League leaders Sydney FC will take on Perth Glory in the second semi-final of the competition, with the first tie being played between Melbourne City FC and Western United. The match will be played on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Here is our SYD vs PG Dream11 prediction, schedule, preview, team news and SYD vs PG playing 11 details.

Venue: Bankwest Stadium

Date: Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Time: 3.40 pm IST

Sydney FC have emerged as the most successful team in the competition this season. Sydney occupies the first spot in the A-League, having bagged 53 points in 16 victories in 26 games. However, Sydney FC suffered a reversal in the previous game, losing 2-1 against Western United. On the other hand, Perth Glory are placed a distant sixth in the table with 37 points to their credit. Perth Glory emerged victorious in the previous game against Wellington Phoenix, defeating their opponents 1-0.

Sydney FC: Adam Pavlesic, Tom Heward-Belle, Andrew Redmayne, Patrick Flottmann, Harry Van-der-Saag, Ben Warland, Michael Zullo, Joel King, Rhyan Grant, Alex Wilkinson, Ryan Mcgowan, Anthony Caceres, Alexander Baumjohann, Luke Brattan, Paulo Retre, Milos Ninkovic, Chris Zuvela, Trent Buhagiar, Luke Ivanovic, Marco Tilio, Jordi Swibel, Adam Le Fondre, Kosta Barbarouses

Perth Glory: Liam Reddy, Jackson Lee, Tando Velaphi, Daniel Margush, Kim Soo Beom, Tomislav Mrcela, Alex Grant, Gregory Wuthrich, James Meredith, Ivan Franjic, Jacob Tratt, Tarek Elrich, Dino Djulbic, Riley Warland, Daniel Walah, Christopher Oikonomidis, Kristian Popovic, Jake Brimmer, Diego Castro, Neil Kilkenny, Gabriel Popovic, Juande Lopez, Trent Ostler, Dane Ingham, Vince Lia, Osama Malik, Joel Chianese, Bruno Foranaroli, Nick Dagostino, Carlo Armiento

Goalkeeper: Andrew Redmayne

Defenders: Ivan Franjic, Daniel Walah, Ryan Mcgowan, Michael Zullo

Midfielders: Alexander Baumjohann, Neil Kilkenny, Jake Brimmer (vc)

Forwards: Adam Le Fondre (c), Kosta Barbarouses, Joel Chianese

Sydney FC: Adam Le Fondre, Alexander Baumjohann

Perth Glory: Jake Brimmer, Joel Chianese

Considering performances throughout the season, Sydney FC start off as the favourites in this game.

Note: The SYD vs PG match prediction is based on our own analysis. The SYD vs PG Dream11 team selection and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Sydney FC Twitter