Toni Kroos Trolls Real Madrid's Twitter Handle Over Subtitles With Witty Reply

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos is highly praised for his sublime performances on the field. The pass master is also known to have a great sense of humour, glimpses of which are occasionally visible on Twitter. The 2014 World Cup winner has tried to make fun of Real Madrid’s Twitter handle recently.

Toni Kroos trolls Real Madrid Twitter handle

Real Madrid’s official Twitter handle tweeted a video of Toni Kroos speaking with the club on returning to training. Kroos, as always being witty with his words, responded comically. The Germany international questioned the need for a subtitle in Spanish despite the fact that he was speaking in the same language.

The video was accompanied by two sub-titles - English and Spanish, which did not go unnoticed by the 30-year-old. Toni Kroos often speaks in English. His former Real Madrid teammate and Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos asserted that he was yet to understand Kroos’ preference for English although he speaks Spanish well.

Real Madrid Twitter handle: Toni Kroos speaks on returning to training

While speaking to Real Madrid’s official website, Toni Kroos asserted the importance of returning to training. He claimed that it was much better to train with the group. The Germany international was quizzed if he felt awkward about returning to training after a break of two months. Kroos claimed that it felt normal and they were preparing well for the first match of Real Madrid when LaLiga returns.

Toni Kroos asserted that the team hadn’t touched the ball much while at home in the past 10 weeks prior to returning to training. The German midfielder claimed that they were focusing on physicality but not on the footballing aspects while at home. Kroos jokingly claimed that it was important to begin training with the ball to avoid losing grip over their footballing skills.

Real Madrid to play SD Eibar on LaLiga return

Real Madrid returned to training two weeks back to be match-fit for LaLiga return in June. Toni Kroos stated that the main objective of the squad was to get back in perfect shape for the first game. He claimed that the team under manager Zinedine Zidane have been focusing on playing together with the group. Real Madrid will play their first LaLiga game post-coronavirus lockdown against SD Eibar on Sunday, June 14.

