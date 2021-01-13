Tottenham Vs Fulham Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Playing 11, Premier League Live

Tottenham Hotspur host London rivals Fulham in their next Premier League clash on Wednesday. The match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 13 with kick-off at 1:45 AM (January 14 according to IST). Let's have a look at the Tottenham vs Fulham live stream, playing 11, team news, and other details of this fixture.

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur are in contention to lift the Premier League title as they sit just seven points below table-toppers Manchester United. Currently slotted 5th, the London outfit has managed to win eight matches, draw five and lose three games as they sit with 29 points to their name,

Scott Parker's men are in the drop zone as they have cliched only 2 wins in the season so far. From 15 Premier League games, Fulham have managed to get 11 points and are just 3 points away from getting out of the relegation zone. With 2 more games in hand, Fulham will look to take advantage of the opportunity and get out of the drop zone as soon as possible.

Tottenham vs Fulham team news

Tottenham Hotspur will be without the services of midfielder Giovani Lo Celso. The Argentine remains unavailable for this match and is expected to remain sidelined until the first week of February. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg suffered a knock during the Brentford game but the former Southampton midfielder will shrug it off and be available for selection.

During their 5-0 win in the FA Cup, Spurs coach Jose Mourinho got the opportunity to rest some of his big-game players. With star attackers like Harry Kane and Son Heung-min alongside club captain, Hugo Lorris fully rested, we expect the trio to be among the first names on the team sheet for the Premier League clash.

Fulham on the other hand will be very happy given how the entire squad is available for selection. Head coach Scott Parker has a plethora of options available at his disposal and will use the crew to pick the best possible starting 11. The visitors played out a 0-0 draw against Southampton in their last Premier League game and looked solid. We do not expect Scott Parker to make any changes from the team that took on Southampton.

Predicted playing 11

Tottenham Hotspur - Hugo Lloris, Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilón, Harry Winks, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Steven Bergwijn, Tanguy Ndombele, Heung-min Son, Harry Kane

Fulham - Alphonse Areola, Ola Aina, Joachim Andersen, Tosin Adarabioyo, Bobby Cordova-Reid, Mario Lemina, Harrison Reed, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Antonee Robinson, Aleksandar Mitrović, Ademola Lookman

How to watch Tottenham vs Fulham live In India?

The Premier League 2020-21 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. The Tottenham vs Fulham live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Fans can also follow the teams' social media handles and the Premier League social media pages for real-time updates.

Tottenham vs Fulham prediction

Tottenham have registered 4 wins in their last five matches while Fulham are undefeated in their previous five outings. The PL clash promises to be a thrilling encounter as we predict a comfortable win for the hosts.

Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Fulham

