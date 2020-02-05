Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Man United Make Grealish Top Target, Eriksen Reveals Reason Behind Snubbing The Red Devils

Football News

Manchester United have reportedly decided to make Jack Grealish one of their top transfer targets as James Maddison is set to ink a new contract with Leicester

Written By Ruchit Rastogi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Man United

Manchester United have reportedly decided to make Aston Villa's Jack Grealish one of their top transfer targets as James Maddison is set to ink a new contract with Leicester City. According to reports, United did not make a move for Grealish or Maddison because neither of the players wanted to leave their respective clubs in the January transfer window.

According to reports, James Maddison is set to sign a new deal with improved contract terms. The Red Devils' vice-chairman Ed Woodward finds Grealish as the perfect fit to bolster Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad, who has lacked the depth and creativity to rip through opposition team's defences.

Eriksen reveals reason behind snubbing Manchester United

Meanwhile, former Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen revealed the reason behind why he turned down the chance to sign for Manchester United. According to reports, Eriksen said he had spoken to United's representatives and discussed a potential. The midfielder further added that he signed for Inter Milan because he wanted a new challenge and staying back in England would have all been the same for him.

Eriksen said, signing a new deal with Tottenham was also an option on the table and added that it was all down to facing a new challenge and when Inter Milan came knocking on the door, it wasn't difficult to choose.

Read: Four Largest Football Stadiums In The World In Terms Of Size

Read: Football Stadiums In London You Must Visit If You Love The 'Beautiful Game'

Ighalo transfer represents Manchester United's fading presence

With the club struggling to maintain form this season, Manchester United finally got a deal done for ex-Watford man Odion Ighalo. Former Chelsea and Barcelona striker Eidur Gudjohnsen believes the Odion Ighalo transfer represents Manchester United's fading presence in Europe.

Eidur Gudjohnsen appeared on a SkySports podcast following the end of the transfer window alongside former Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink. In the podcast, Eidur Gudjohnsen said, "It comes back to the time of the season of this (Ighalo) transfer as well. I don't think any of the best strikers are available. I don't think any of the best strikers are eager to join United anymore."

Read: Football Stadiums In UK That Every Football Lover Should Visit Once

Read: Football Stadiums In Spain That Every Football Fan Would Love To Visit!

(with inputs from agencies)

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MHA MOVES SC OVER NIRBHAYA CASE
AYODHYA TRUST 'SUCH GOOD NEWS'
ARVIND KEJRIWAL LASHES OUT AT BJP
MANJINDER SIRSA SLAMS PAK
MERCEDES-BENZ LAUNCHES GLA SUV
BING IS MAKING A 'BIG' COMEBACK?