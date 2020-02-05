Man United Make Grealish Top Target, Eriksen Reveals Reason Behind Snubbing The Red Devils

Manchester United have reportedly decided to make Aston Villa's Jack Grealish one of their top transfer targets as James Maddison is set to ink a new contract with Leicester City. According to reports, United did not make a move for Grealish or Maddison because neither of the players wanted to leave their respective clubs in the January transfer window.

According to reports, James Maddison is set to sign a new deal with improved contract terms. The Red Devils' vice-chairman Ed Woodward finds Grealish as the perfect fit to bolster Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad, who has lacked the depth and creativity to rip through opposition team's defences.

Eriksen reveals reason behind snubbing Manchester United

Meanwhile, former Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen revealed the reason behind why he turned down the chance to sign for Manchester United. According to reports, Eriksen said he had spoken to United's representatives and discussed a potential. The midfielder further added that he signed for Inter Milan because he wanted a new challenge and staying back in England would have all been the same for him.

Eriksen said, signing a new deal with Tottenham was also an option on the table and added that it was all down to facing a new challenge and when Inter Milan came knocking on the door, it wasn't difficult to choose.

Ighalo transfer represents Manchester United's fading presence

With the club struggling to maintain form this season, Manchester United finally got a deal done for ex-Watford man Odion Ighalo. Former Chelsea and Barcelona striker Eidur Gudjohnsen believes the Odion Ighalo transfer represents Manchester United's fading presence in Europe.

Odion Ighalo's Deadline Day move to Manchester United is proof the club can no longer attract the world's best strikers, according to Eidur Gudjohnsen. — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 4, 2020

Eidur Gudjohnsen appeared on a SkySports podcast following the end of the transfer window alongside former Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink. In the podcast, Eidur Gudjohnsen said, "It comes back to the time of the season of this (Ighalo) transfer as well. I don't think any of the best strikers are available. I don't think any of the best strikers are eager to join United anymore."

(with inputs from agencies)